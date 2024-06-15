Panther grit helps Jordan go out on top

PINE GROVE – The 2024 season was one of memorable firsts for Pine Grove. The Panthers reached and won their first state championship series in school history.

Their head coach now has a first of his own. Justin Jordan is the Daily Journal’s 2024 Softball Coach of the Year.

“I’d say it’s like a dream come true,” he said. “This is what you want whenever you get into coaching is to, not only win a state championship, but to be coach of the year.”

Pine Grove’s season was one defined by adversity and its ability to overcome it. The Panthers went down 1-0 in both the North half final series and the Class 1A state championship series before winning both. They used two walk-off wins to take the championship series.

Both comebacks were the result of a hard-grit mentality that the Panthers take pride in.

“I told them before the North half series started and then before the state championship series that the teams that win these games are the teams that find a way to battle adversity and rise above it,” Jordan said. “It seems like every team that makes it to the state championship or wins the state championship are the teams that can have something bad happen and then turn around like it never happened.”

This was Jordan’s ninth and final season as Pine Grove’s head coach. He resigned to go into landscaping full time.

Jordan goes out not only on top, but alongside 11 seniors, many of whom have started since seventh grade.

“They have fought their tails off to be where they are,” he said. “For me, knowing that it is my last year coaching them, my last year coaching Pine Grove, I feel like there was no better opportunity to get out of it than to go out with this group that I’ve spent so much time with.”

Jordan’s selection comes more than 30 years after his dad, former Ripley baseball coach Vince Jordan, was the Daily Journal’s Coach of the Year. The elder Jordan led the Tigers to their first state championship series appearance in 1992.

“My dad was coach of the year with the Daily Journal back in (1992),” Justin said. “He was telling me on the way up here about it and I said, ‘That’s pretty cool’.”