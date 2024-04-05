Panther girl golfers begin season

Apr. 5—The two Creston girl golfers started the season Thursday hosting Atlantic and the wind at Crestmoor Country Club.

Creston does not have enough players for a team score. Atlantic's six girls finished with a 207 after nine holes. Creston's players are both juniors. Averi Culbertson finished with a 56 and Kylie Metheny scored a 58.

Panther assistant coach Bryce Schafer said he was pleased with the two girls' performances to start the season considering the conditions.

"I was really impressed with our girls today. The weather wasn't too bad, with a little wind, but really thought we hit the ball well," he said. Stiff breezes threatened long shots.

Both Creston girls' best hole was on #6 as they each scored a 4. Par was 5.

Schafer said as the season progresses, the girls' experie

Panther Kylie Metheny prepares to hit a tee shot Thursday during Creston's season opener for girls golf.

nce will improve their games.

"Putting needs some work but that will come as the year goes on. They both have great attitudes and a really good place to move forward from," he said.

Atlantic was led by Abby Muller and Belle Berg as each girl shot a 50. McKenna Sonntag was closed behind with a 53.

Creston girls host the Southwest Iowa Cup starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Clarke, East Union, Lenox and Winterset are also scheduled to play.