Panther baseball allows first runs of early season

May 21—Creston baseball allowed its first runs of the season Saturday, the fourth game of the year, in a 5-3 win Saturday against visiting Carlisle.

And it was Carlisle who scored first; one in each of the first three innings, all earned. Parker Varner was on the mound for Creston. Carlisle's Kamden Jorgensen hit a two-run home run. Logan Hart had a RBI.

The Creston bats came alive in the fourth inning scoring all of its five runs. Coincidentally, Creston scored its five finishing the game with five hits. Tanner Ray led Creston with two hits. Dylan Hoepker, Cael Turner and Varner each had a hit. Hoekper and Turner each had two RBIs.

Varner pitched six innings finishing allowing eight hits, two walks and struck out five. Ray came into close and walked and struck out one.

Friday, Creston easily got by at Martensdale-St. Marys with a 19-0 win. Creston built an early lead with five runs in the second inning and added another four in fourth. The Panthers ended the game with the mercy rule with 10 runs in the fifth. The Panthers scored the 10 off of 16 hits and five walks.

Tom Mikkelsen led Creston with three hits including a double and two RBIs. Sam Henry finished with two hits including a home run and four RBIs.

Hoepker pitched the entire game allowing two hits, throwing five strikeouts and giving up two walks.

Creston didn't waste anytime scoring three runs in the first inning on its way to a 12-0 win Thursday against visiting Nodaway Valley. The Panthers continued to score in each inning adding two in the second; six in the third and one in the fourth, invoking the mercy rule.

Creston finished with seven hits and drew nine walks.

Turner had two hits and two stolen bases for Creston. He also scored two runs. Ray had two RBIs and a stolen base. Varner and Ray split pitching duties. Varner threw five strikeouts over three innings. Ray threw three strikeouts over two innings.

Creston lost 7-1 to Indianola Monday. Lenox plays 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Creston.