Pantera breaks free to lead Hopkinton High football past Wayland in thriller

HOPKINTON - The ball left Julian Rivard's hand as Sam Pantera cut upfield. Hopkinton's junior quarterback looked for his senior receiver first all night, why get cute with the game on the line?

The Hillers trailed Wayland by six in the final minute. They had the ball on their 42-yard line. Rivard lofted a pass down the left sideline. Pantera adjusted back to the ball and caught it over his outside shoulder. Wayland's defensive back wrapped an arm around his waist and pulled for the ball.

Pantera turned toward the goal line, still 20 yards away and broke free, a vulgar display of power. He ran untouched to the end zone with 46 seconds remaining to tie the game.

"He kind of used his arm to tackle me, which obviously wasn't a smart thing to do," Pantera said. "I got lucky how I caught it and how he tried to attack me."

Hopkinton's coaching staff held the Hillers back on the sideline after the score. They still needed to make the extra point to go ahead and had one blocked earlier in the game.

Hopkinton High School junior Sam Pantera in he end zone with a touchdown reception against Wayland in the season opener, Sept. 9, 2022.

Sophomore Jon Winslow, kicking in his first varsity game, settled his landing place behind the long snapper. He drove it through the uprights then ran back to the sideline arms held out triumphantly as the crowd roared. The kick secured a 20-19 victory Friday, the final turn in a dizzying contest.

The lead changed hands three times. Rivard originally put Hopkinton up 6-0 with a three-yard option keeper with 3:41 left in the first quarter. He ran for two touchdowns and completed 20-of-34 passes for 257 yards and a score.

But the Hillers defense struggled to contain Wayland running back Max Dresens. The junior ran for 196 yards, including a 52-yard sprint up the middle that made it 7-6 Warriors with 4:10 to halftime.

"We lost him in this game last year for the year. He missed his whole sophomore year, and he's playing that way," Wayland coach Scott Parseghian said. "He showed up."

Wayland corner Benjamin Wright knocked away a pass in the end zone as the second quarter buzzer went off to send the Warriors to the locker room up a point.

Dresens' running set up Wayland's next score after quarterback Keenan Michael faked to him then lofted a pass to Owen Finnegan for a 20 yard touchdown and a 13-6 lead with 6:20 to go in the third.

Rivard opened the fourth quarter with a one-yard scoring run that tied the game. Wayland then ate up nearly the entire quarter with an 11-play, 83-yard drive. Dresens punched in the go-ahead score with 1:22 left after taking a pitch to the right corner.

He left too much time for Rivard and Pantera. They connected on a 17-yard strike over the middle that set up the option route for the go-ahead score. Pantera caught 12 passes for 203 yards.

"All preseason i told these guys we will go as far as our seniors take us," Hopkinton coach Mark Sanborn said. "So when the big plays have to be made, we're going to trust our seniors to put the ball in their hands."

