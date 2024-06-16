Panola beats Tupelo to win 49ers Invitational

BOONEVILLE – On Saturday night, the Tupelo 49ers faced a familiar opponent and ended up with a familiar result.

The Niners fell to the Panola Pirates 2-1 in the championship of the Tupelo 49ers Invitational at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

“They always run some really good arms out there. We’ve played them four times this week,” Tupelo coach Russell Bunch said. “They’ve thrown a great arm every time we’ve played them.”

On Saturday, that arm was Peyton Fowler. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10. Throughout the game, Fowler had the Niners behind in counts quickly, resulting in quick outs.

“He was all over us,” Bunch said. “We really didn’t have time to think about it. We had to swing and we just didn’t put some good swings on some balls.”

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Panola had the bases loaded with two outs. Mason Gillentine then hit the batter, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Tupelo got the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second in the top of the seventh with two outs, but Hank Eaton was unable to beat out a ground ball, and the Pirates secured the win.

“There are some really good teams here from Mississippi and from out of state,” Panola coach Jim Tom Copeland said. “Shoutout to our guys. They found a way to fight and win, and we were battling in some games and we came back.”

The Pirates got the scoring started in the top of the first on a one-run triple. Logan Williams tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth.

The 49ers return to action on Tuesday when they host Louisville in a doubleheader, followed by the Post 70 Summer Classic at Troy University from June 21-23. Bunch hopes that his team can straighten things out against Louisville before a tough tournament in Troy.

“We’re going to see some good arms down there,” he said. “Other than that, I’m hoping Tuesday’s going to be a good day for us and we get back on track.”

Game 1 on Tuesday will be at 5 p.m. at NEMCC. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the sixth loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth.

Big Stat: This was just Tupelo’s second game this summer of being held to one or fewer runs.

Coach Speak: “That last inning, we had a couple run away, got a little juiced up, threw a couple too hard, overthrew them a little bit, but I trust Mason up there. He’s been really good this summer, and I think he’s going to continue to be.” – Bunch, on Gillentine