Pankratz delivers North a walk-off win in game one of crosstown showdown

For six innings, game one of the crosstown showdown between Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial baseball was a dead heat. Huskies starting pitcher Chase Watkins and Old Abes starter Jack Gabler went blow-for-blow, tossing up zero after zero. That all changed in the seventh frame.

Memorial broke through with a pair of what felt like backbreaking runs in the top of the seventh, but North was able to answer back with two of their own in the bottom of the frame, sending the game to extras where North would ultimately prevail 3-2.

After a pair of scoreless innings from North reliever Kaleb Bruesewitz, the top of the Huskies order came to bat in the bottom of the ninth. Second baseman Logan Hesselman won a long battle with reliever Tyler Iverson — working his third inning — with a single to center field.

Tyler Barrows bunted the Huskies senior over to second, catcher Jack Gorman laced a single to left that only moved Hesselman to third, not wanting to run on Old Abes left fielder Elliot Heit, and that brought Chase Watkins — now playing first base — to the dish.

Watkins had already come up massive in more ways than one for his team. The senior had pitched seven strong innings, escaping multiple jams throughout the first six innings before the Old Abes finally broke through in the seventh.

“I didn’t really have my good stuff on the mound today,” Watkins said. “But I battled through adversity and got that done.”

In the bottom of the seventh, Watkins exacted some revenge. With one out and runners on second and third, Watkins faced Iverson looking to tie the game. The Old Abes lefthander got ahead of Watkins, getting ahead of the Huskies lefty hitter 1-2 in the count. But Watkins didn’t panic.

Iverson delivered the 1-2 looking to get a crucial out but instead the North senior shot a line drive the opposite way into left field. Hesselman scored from third and the speedy Barrows was right behind him. A fired up Watkins turned and screamed back at his dugout. It was a brand-new ballgame.

“In the seventh inning, it felt like we were starting to get our energy back and starting to get up in the dugout,” Watkins said.

Now Watkins was up in the bottom of the ninth, runners on second and third with one out and looking to be the hero once again. He wouldn’t get the chance.

Needing two outs, Memorial intentionally walked Watkins in hopes of getting a force out at home.

So the baton was instead passed with the bases loaded to left fielder Aiden Pankratz, who to that point was 2-for-3 with a walk. The situation was not too dissimilar to the Old Abes top of the seventh inning.

EC Memorial baseball

Memorial's Leo Lauscher dives in for the second run on a double from Old Abes right fielder David Ankeny in the top of the seventh inning.

Watkins found himself dancing with danger as a man stood on second with one out. The score was still 0-0 and the pressure mounted with every passing inning, but the Huskies starter had already worked out of plenty of trouble throughout the first six frames.

After getting the dangerous Sawyer Stein to fly out, making it two down for the Abes, North made the decision to walk cleanup hitter Leo Lauscher and instead go after right fielder David Ankeny. Watkins got ahead of the Memorial junior, but Ankeny stayed in the at-bat and turned on a 2-2 pitch, sending the ball to left.

The liner flirted with falling foul but stayed fair, scoring Grant Lokken and Lauscher to break the tie. In a game where the pitchers had dominated, it felt like a potential death knell.

“They’re a heck of a baseball team,” North head coach Jordan Fish said. “We knew at some point they were gonna break through and we had to answer and that’s what happened. All the credit to the kids tonight.”

Now here stood Pankratz with a chance to walk it off. The junior righthander took strike one and then chopped the second pitch towards shortstop. Memorial had pulled the infield in and shortstop Blake Bugher was able to make a leaping grab ranging to his right to keep it from going over his head.

Bugher had to move fast as there was no chance at a double play. The throw home was a touch low and Hesselman beat it for the winning run. North had walked it off for a 3-2 win and the Huskies dugout emptied and mobbed Pankratz at first base.

“It feels great,” Pankratz said. “It was the team that got us to that point, but you know, I got into the good spot and get all the attention even though the team did everything.”

It was a thrilling ending to a game that certainly ramped up in intensity as it went along. Both sides had plenty of opportunities to break through, but Watkins and Memorial starter Jack Gabler rose to the occasion in every jam in the first six innings.

North in particular loaded the bases in the fifth and sixth innings but Gabler escaped each time. The lefthander’s final pitch of the day came in a 3-2 count with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In something straight from the pages of a Hollywood script, Gabler challenged North third baseman Zach Shipman who took a big hack at the pitch but came up empty. Gabler, who’d kept a good poker face for much of the outing, exploded with emotion after escaping another jam.

“[Gabler] has grown leaps and bounds from last year,” Memorial head coach Kyle Kaufman said. “He’s worked really hard to put himself in a place to be successful this year. So it’s awesome to see him go out and have the starts he’s had for us this spring.”

The missed chances and building intensity can certainly start to demoralize a dugout, but North didn’t waver. While Pankratz admitted to the pressure starting to be felt more and more as the zeroes started to pile up, North stayed resilient and eventually broke through itself.

“When the energy gets high, you don’t really think about that type of stuff,” the Huskies left fielder said. “You just think about doing your job and at the end of day, we got the win.”

North and Memorial will have a quick turnaround as game two of the crosstown showdown will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park. Both Fish and Kaufman talked about not getting too high or low after one game and that’ll be critical as the teams square off in round two.