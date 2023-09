Panic level for the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on Zero Blitz to discuss another disappointing outing for the Cincinnati Bengals, this week again the Baltimore Ravens, and debate what level of panic the team and the fans should have after starting 0-2.

