‘Panic’ Canceled After One Season at Amazon

“Panic” has been canceled after one season at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.

The YA drama debuted on Amazon back in May. The one-hour series was based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver.

It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.

The cast for the series included Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson, and Enrique Murciano. Oliver adapted her book for the screen and also served as an executive producer. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder also executive produced. Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman served as co-executive producers. “Panic” was produced by Amazon Studios.

“Panic” was one of several YA projects Amazon has set up in recent years. The streamer also has the drama “The Wilds,” which has been renewed for a second season. There is also the pilot “Hot Pink” that boasts Sarah Michelle Gellar among its cast members and a YA series based on Harlan Coben’s novel “Shelter” currently in the works at Amazon. “Shelter” is the first novel in Coben’s Mickey Bolitar series.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.

