Panic at Barcelona: Chelsea & Bayern Munich eyeing cut-price striker deal

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona have this week been left to sweat over the future of one of the club’s most highly-regarded young players.

The individual in question? Marc Guiu.

Frontman Guiu, for his part, is fresh off an impressive campaign on the books of Barcelona Atlètic, for whom his goalscoring exploits culminated in a number of call-ups for matchday duties with Xavi’s first-team.

The arrival of Hansi Flick on the bench in Catalunya’s capital, however, has thrown the 18-year-old’s prospects at senior level for next season somewhat up in the air.

And eager to take advantage of such uncertainty, it would appear, are a pair of the continent’s leading clubs.

As per a report from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are expressing a keen interest in landing Guiu this summer.

The Spaniard’s current Barcelona contract contains a release clause set at just €6 million, which both clubs would be willing to pay.

Chelsea, in particular, are labelled as ‘exploring’ the parameters of a deal, eager to add Guiu to their attacking options for 2024/25.

The brass at the Camp Nou, for their part, ‘want to keep Guiu’, with a fresh round of negotiations over a contract extension therefore set to be pencilled in with the player’s entourage.

