Panel upholds penalty against Harmon; fine assessed to owner instead of crew chief

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today upheld an L2 level penalty assessed against Mike Harmon and Ryan Bell in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. NASCAR penalized them on Nov. 22 for violating Section 5.1.a.c.d: Vehicle Testing in the NASCAR Rule Book.

Initially, NASCAR fined crew chief Bell $50,000 and suspended him for the next six championship points events, beginning in 2022. Instead, that fine will now be levied against Harmon, who is the No. 74 Chevrolet team’s owner/driver and lost 75 owner points and 75 driver points for 2022 after turning laps at Rockingham Speedway.

The appellants have the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book. The Appeals Panel members for today’s hearing were Tom DeLoach, Dickie Gore and Dale Pinilis.