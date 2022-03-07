Pandemonium. Celebration. Red Wings were champs and Rochester was thrilled.

If you don’t recognize the name Fred Scherman, that’s OK, because 45 years after his Major League Baseball career ended, only the most ardent Detroit Tigers fans would know who he is.

And many of them would not be able to place the now 76-year-old former relief pitcher.

But on Sept. 17, 1971, a poorly thrown pitch by Scherman nearly became an ugly footnote in Rochester Red Wings history.

On that night, in the second game of a doubleheader at Tiger Stadium against Baltimore, Scherman struck Mark Belanger on the knee with a fastball in the top of the ninth inning. The Orioles shortstop had to leave the game, and the ripple effect of that moment meandered all the way to Rochester.

When Belanger couldn’t play the next day and Baltimore manager Earl Weaver was forced to use both Jerry DaVanon and Chico Salmon at shortstop, the Orioles dropped a 2-1 decision to Billy Martin’s Tigers. What was once a 12-game lead in the AL East had been reduced to 5.5 with 11 games left in the regular season.

Rochester's Bobby Grich (4) waits in the on deck circle during game three of the Triple AAA Junior World Series against Denver at Silver Stadium on Sept. 16, 1971. Denver won the game 3-2.

It wasn’t time to panic, the Orioles were still pretty safe, but general manager Harry Dalton wasn’t taking any chances so he put in a call to the farm team down in Rochester and called up the Red Wings’ best player, shortstop Bobby Grich.

Never mind that this could not have come at a worse time for the Wings who were battling the Denver Bears in the Junior World Series and were one win away from a championship. The Orioles needed a shortstop, and what the parent team needs, the parent team takes.

“We really can’t argue,” Wings GM Carl Steinfeldt said, acknowledging the cold, hard reality of the minor leagues.

Democrat and Chronicle sportswriter Bob Matthews contacted Weaver and asked him to explain the call-up, and Weaver spelled it out pretty succinctly.

The 1971 Rochester Red Wings team photo, as it appeared in their 1972 season scorecard. July 19, 2021.

“Mark Belanger was hit on the knee by a pitch Friday night,” Weaver said. “He has a swollen kneecap and he’ll be sidelined for a few more days. We lost the (2-1 game) because we didn’t have a regular shortstop. We can’t afford to give away any more games like that. Heck, he shouldn’t have been in Rochester this long; you people were lucky you had him as long as you did. With any other organization in baseball Grich would have been in the big leagues all season. I hope the people understand; I love Rochester, there isn’t a better baseball town in America.”

Despite that last little platitude, Wings fans were furious. Before the call was answered, the Wings had just blown a chance to clinch the championship in Game 5 when they lost 9-5 to the Bears at Silver Stadium.

Now, if they were going to win the title, they’d have to do it without Grich, and this was an ominous situation. To date, Grich had missed 10 Wings games during the season due to his National Guard commitments, and the Wings had lost every one.

For his part, while it may have hurt Wings’ fans to hear it, Grich wasn’t exactly crushed by the news. “I kinda hate to go (meaning he couldn’t finish out the series and win a championship), but I want to go, too,” he said. “I want to play in the major leagues, you can understand that. I wish we could have won (Game 5) so this series would be all over.”

While two days of rain stalled the series, Grich met the Orioles in Detroit and in his first game he went 3-for-5, scored a run, drove in another, and stole a base as the Orioles beat the charging Tigers 8-1.

Red Wings Bobby Grich at bat in front of a packed house during the Wings double header against Syracuse on August 17, 1971 at Syracuse.

The next night at Yankee Stadium, Grich went 2-for-4 with a walk and it was his go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth that broke a 4-4 tie and sent the Orioles to an 8-4 victory.

Back in Rochester, dread was setting in when Denver forced Game 7 with a 12-11 victory, but then the storybook season finished with the storybook ending for the Wings when, for the first time all year, they found a way to win without Grich.

They rallied for a 9-6 victory to win the championship and set off a raucous Rochester celebration, and Fred Scherman – surely oblivious to all of this – was spared the wrath of Wings fans.

Here’s how the thrilling seven-game series played out.

Game 1: Wings rally behind Crowley

The Wings fell behind 4-0, and as second baseman Don Fazio said, “At that stage I was worried. It’s hard to come back from a 4-0 deficit against a team of left-handed hitters in our ballpark.”

Not to worry. Grich hit a solo homer in the fourth, and his RBI single in the fifth came on the heels of a two-run double by Richie Coggins which tied the count at 4-4.

And then after reliever Mickey Scott worked out of a first-and-second jam in the top of the eighth, the Wings put together the decisive rally in the bottom half to take the opener 8-5 in front of a smallish crowd of 5,890 as many fans stayed away from Silver Stadium due to threatening weather.

Rochester's Bobby Grich at bat during game three of the Triple AAA Junior World Series against Denver at Silver Stadium on Sept. 16, 1971. Denver won the game 3-2.

Don Baylor led off the winning rally with a walk, and that brought up Terry Crowley. Bears manager Del Wilber was expecting Crowley to bunt, “But you can’t argue what he did,” Wilber said.

What Crowley did was launch a dramatic two-run homer to left field, and with the fans still buzzing, the Wings tacked on two more runs on a Fazio RBI single and a Johnny Oates RBI double.

It was quite a day for Oates. It began at Fort Devens, Massachusetts where he was serving in the Army reserves. Oates had to report for a two-week hitch on Sept. 12, but he had obtained permission from his commanding officer to travel back and forth to Rochester for the big series, and he arrived at Silver Stadium in the fifth inning, just in time to produce his big hit.

Game 2: Playing through sorrow

Several hours before the first pitch was thrown in Game 2, Wings reliever Orlando Pena learned that his father passed away in a Miami hospital from complications following a heart attack he had suffered two days earlier.

About six hours later, Pena finished off two gutty and perfect innings in relief of starter Wayne Garland and earned the save in the Wings’ 6-4 victory.

“I told Joe I could pitch and I wanted to do my job if he needed me,” Pena said. “When I came into the game, Bobby said to me, ‘Win it for your father.’ I think I wanted to do better than I ever had before.”

Rochester relief pitcher Orlando Pena is called on during game two of the Triple AAA Junior World Series against Denver at Silver Stadium on Sept. 15, 1971. The Wing won the game 6-4, with Pena pitching the last two innings for the save.

It was another eighth-inning rally that the Wings rode to victory, this one coming in the top half because with all the games being played in Rochester, the teams were switching off as the home team every other game.

With the score tied 4-4, Jim Hutto singled for his third hit of the night, and he raced home on pinch-hitter Larry Johnson’s RBI double. Pitcher Fred Beene pinch ran for Johnson and he scored an insurance run on a Coggins single. Pena then entered and retired all six Bears he faced, striking out two.

“I called the hospital this morning and the doctor told me my father had improved,” Pena said. “My wife said he had opened his eyes and recognized her. I told the doctor about the playoffs and he said my father would be OK. They told me they didn’t need me yet. They said he passed away very suddenly.”

What was particularly sad is that Pena had been trying for eight years to get his father out of Cuba, and he had succeeded only 10 months earlier.

Game 3: Bears get on the board

Grich continued his red-hot September – hey, his red-hot season – with another home run, his fifth in the postseason and 37th overall, but the Wings fell 3-2.

It was a weird night as the Wings managed 10 hits off Denver starter Gerry Janeski, but they hit into four double plays. Janeski had made his major league debut in 1970 and made 35 starts for the White Sox, but he went 10-17 with a 4.77 ERA and they traded him to Washington.

Rochester's Rich Coggins races down the line towards first base in game three of the Triple AAA Junior World Series against Denver at Silver Stadium on Sept. 16, 1971. Denver won the game 3-2.

He started 1971 with the Senators but went 1-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 23 games and was sent down to Denver where he stayed the rest of the year with the edict to work on his control. Against the Wings he did not walk a batter, and Altobelli said, “It was one of those nights.”

Janeski also admitted to being grateful the game was not played in the thin air at Denver’s Mile High Stadium because, “some of the balls they hit off me here would have gone out there. I’d rather pitch here than in Denver.”

Game 4: Wings on the brink of a title

For all the mashing the Wings’ lineup did against Denver pitching, the man who received two standing ovations during Rochester’s 11-3 rout of the Bears was Beene.

The hitting heroes were numerous as the Wings pulled within one victory of the championship with a relentless attack against four Denver pitchers – Baylor had two hits including a home run and scored three times; Crowley had two doubles and drove home a pair; and Mike Ferraro had two hits and scored twice.

Rochester's Mike Ferraro at bat during game two of the Triple AAA Junior World Series against Denver at Silver Stadium on Sept. 15, 1971. The Wing won the game 6-4.

But it was Beene who attracted the adoration of the 9,639 in attendance as he pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits and a walk but only three runs while striking out 12.

“Oh yeah, I heard something up there,” he said of the fans who stood in salute when he batted in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Thus far in the postseason, Beene had beaten Syracuse once, Tidewater twice including in the clinching fifth game, and now he’d rung up Denver.

If nothing else, that would explain why Beene so richly deserved to be elected to the Wings Hall of Fame.

Game 5: A loss, and then the call

Having blown the chance to wrap up the series by allowing the Bears to break away from a 4-4 tie in the fifth and go on to a 9-5 victory, the clubhouse beneath Silver Stadium was already a pretty somber place. And then Altobelli answered the phone in his office and listened as Dalton told him to make sure Grich was on the first plane to Detroit in the morning.

Rochester manager Joe Altobelli walks off the field with his starting pitcher Wayne Garland after taking him out during game two of the Triple AAA Junior World Series against Denver at Silver Stadium on Sept. 15, 1971. The Wing won the game 6-4.

It could have been worse. The Orioles were also calling up Baylor, Crowley and reliever Mickey Scott, but unlike with Grich, there was no immediate need for any of them so they were given permission to remain in Rochester until the series was over, then report to Baltimore.

“What can I say?” Altobelli said. “We’ll win it without him.”

If they were to do that, they were going to have to wait a few days because rain forced back-to-back postponements.

Game 6: Celebration must wait

After sitting around their Rochester hotel for two days, the Bears basically said, “We’ve been here this long, we might as well stay a little longer.”

On the brink of elimination for the second time, they came out mauling as they ravaged five Wings pitchers for 17 hits, then held on for dear life in the ninth inning to win 12-11 and force a seventh game. It was Denver’s highest-scoring game of the year.

This was not what was expected when the series began. The Bears had gone just 73-67 in their American Association regular season, but they gained confidence in winning the league championship in seven games over Indianapolis.

And after waiting to see where they were headed next, knowing they would not be able to play a game in Denver, the Bears arrived in Rochester as heavy underdogs with no pressure, and that showed in Games 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, Coggins admitted the Wings were feeling a little heat, saying, “I think we were too tight. If we loosen up, we can do it.”

Game 7: Champs

Front page of the Democrat and Chronicle sports section on Sept. 23, 1971.

A headline in the Democrat and Chronicle proclaimed, “There Was Pandemonium at Silver Stadium” and it wasn’t an exaggeration. When Pena struck out Denver pinch-hitter Lou Klimchock to close out a 9-6 victory, hundreds of fans among the crowd of 9,043 raced onto the field hellbent on celebrating, and looting.

As the Wings mobbed each other in the middle of the diamond as the newly-crowned champions of Triple-A baseball, fans grabbed all three bases and were trying to dig up home plate and the pitching rubber before ushers steered them away.

When the Wings made it safely into their clubhouse, the fans remained on the field, refusing to let the championship moment pass. “I had to run over a few myself,” pitcher Bill Kirkpatrick said of the path he carved out to get out of the mass of humanity.

“What a year, what a year,” Altobelli said. “What do I do for an encore? Who cares? I want to enjoy this one.”

Things weren’t looking great when Beene got tagged for four runs in the third to put Rochester in a 4-2 deficit, but as they had all year, the Wings found a way to get it done and to no one’s surprise, the scrappy Beene was right in the middle of the season-saving rally.

Still down 5-4 going to the bottom of the sixth, Oates doubled, Fazio singled and Beene – who Altobelli decided against pinch-hitting for – came through with a tying RBI single.

Coggins then hit what should have been an inning-ending double play grounder, but Beene’s hard slide into second allowed Coggins to reach safely while Fazio scored. Moments later, Coggins stole second and scored what proved to be the winning run.

Beene gave up a run in the eighth, so that’s when Altobelli turned to Pena and he got the final six outs in succession.

“We’ll never forget this,” said Larry Johnson. “First the pennant, then the Governor’s Cup and then the World Series.”

And while his old teammates were partying after winning their first game without him in the lineup, Grich was making his own memories when he hit the first of his 224 career major league home runs, a three-run shot at Yankee Stadium off Stan Bahnsen.

But everyone knew he would have loved to have been in the clubhouse getting doused with champagne with the guys he’d fought with all year to produce what remains arguably the most memorable season in Wings history.

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had in one season in baseball. We were constantly laughing,” Grich told the Democrat and Chronicle in 2007. “I was in the on-deck circle at Yankee Stadium when the scoreboard flashed that the Red Wings had won the title. It felt great.”

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

