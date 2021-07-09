Pandemic squeezed prep sports into 4 1/2 months

Jul. 9—It was a year like no other.

Literally.

The 2020-21 high school sports season was, like everything else we've experienced since COVID-19 lapped upon New Mexico's proverbial shores 16 months ago, dismantled, put on pause, thrown into the shredder and reinvented on the fly.

It was a weird and wild prep sports season and, starting with Friday's look at the athletes of the year in the traditional fall sports, The New Mexican is taking a three-day journey celebrating the highs and lows of the shortened season that was.

March Madness was moved to May. Friday night lights in the fall were moved to, of course, March. Volleyball was played in empty gyms. We learned new terms like "pod ratios," "social distancing" and "contact tracing." Masks became part of the uniform, and hand sanitizer flowed like analgesic creams after a hard workout.

Brought to its knees by the pandemic, New Mexico's high school sports landscape was the last in the country to bring back competitions. While other states ran abbreviated or delayed leagues on some level during the course of the pandemic, New Mexico waited until February to give the thumbs-up to an abbreviated and drastically altered seasons.

Some families opted to move out of state to keep their sports dreams alive. Most waited it out, hoping conditions would improve to the point where we felt safe to pick up a ball and continue doing what we've done for generations. That time did come, but only after a series of anxious months of doubt, confusion and, most importantly, frustration.

"We almost moved to Texas, honestly," said one of our celebrated athletes, Lubby Marrujo, a senior from Robertson High School whose football season was wiped off the books when his school opted not to allow fall sports despite the state allowing teams to return under strict health guidelines.

"We all went through a lot and, yeah, now that it's over, it kind of feels good," Marrujo said. "I think we all wanted it to be different, but at least we got something out of it."

A typical high school sports calendar for the New Mexico Activities Association runs 10 months, from the first week of August through the end of May. It gives more than enough breathing room for 13 sports across fall, winter and spring to play themselves out.

The pandemic and its numerous delays squeezed that into roughly four and a half months, extending things into the final week of June when baseball, golf, tennis, softball and track coped with triple-digit heat during state championship events. It all began with the traditional fall sports waiting six months before launching a truncated season that had some questioning why they'd even bother.

Football was shortened to four weeks and ended without a state championship. Some teams, like Santa Fe High and its senior-laden roster, were forced to shut down for health reasons while others, like St. Michael's, skipped a game or two for the same precautions, and Capital's rearranged schedule subbed one opponent for another just days before kickoff because of last-second changes.

Then there's Santa Fe Indian School, which shuttered its sports program and scattered dozens of Braves to other schools. The NMAA allowed SFIS student-athletes to compete for the public school of their native pueblo, making for an odd mix of SFIS pride that came in the form of kids wearing different uniforms.

Of course it all started with an overabundance of caution. The fall sports, which gave us Santa Fe High's unforgettable run to the Class 5A volleyball title match and the undefeated march of the St. Michael's girls soccer team, began with 4-to-1 pods that prohibited teams from having full workouts. Weight rooms were moved outside, temperatures were taken on the daily, contact tracing became the norm — and through it all came the familiarity of sports, one of the few things we lean on to feel normal.

When the games began only a handful of counties were allowed to have fans at outdoor venues. Normally a season-opening Friday night football game at Capital would draw 1,500 fans; this time it numbered in the low triple digits, everyone in masks and at a generous distance from one another.

It ended in June, the state health restrictions all but over. Masks were more of an optional accessory, vaccination rates were on the rise and the sense that the worst was behind us was a real feeling, one highlighted by the presentation of blue trophies and the realization that sports, for better or worse, is part of the healing process.