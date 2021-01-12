Pandemic podcasting brought these Charlotte shows to the airways — listen in 2021.

We kicked off 2020 with a list of 25 Charlotte podcasts to listen to, not knowing that the whole world shutting down thanks to COVID-19 would lead to Charlotteans creating even more inspiring content for us to enjoy in 2021. From amped-up features to brand new launches — including a podcast hitting the air this week with Muggsy Bogues — you’re going to want to hit subscribe.

Starting Thursday, listeners can tune in to hear Bogues, Earl Cureton and Charles Oakley break down sports and current events with local sports anchor Ashley Strohlein on the new 3OGs podcast.

“I am so excited to join Charles, Earl and Ashley for the 3 League OG’s podcast,” said Bogues, a former Charlotte Hornets point guard. “Listeners are going to love the banter between hosts and will enjoy a behind-the-scenes look into some of the most iconic moments in sports from our celebrity guests.”

The coronavirus pandemic also facilitated the start of various other podcasts, including one that was nominated for an iHeartRadio Podcast Award — Calm it Down.

“I should be touring everywhere from Toronto to Tokyo, but the pandemic had its own itinerary,” said classical pianist and composer Chad Lawson, who launched Calm it Down — a podcast that uses music to help listeners pause, breathe and calm the mind.

“While the world may have stopped over the past 10 months, one thing for certain took no such hiatus — our anxieties. If there is one good thing to come out of COVID this year, for me at least, it’s knowing I can touch the lives of thousands of listeners without stepping foot on a plane.”

Here are some other insightful, inspiring and informative Charlotte podcasts to listen to in 2021.

Improve your mental health

Focused on reducing the stigma around mental health, licensed clinicians Erin Steele and Alicia Tetteh discuss experiences from popular culture and their own lives and demonstrate how to improve communication and have the difficult conversations to reduce barriers in relationships.

Cassandre Dunbar wanted to create an inclusive community where wellness was not synonymous with affluence, so she launched Be Well Sis in early 2020. In it, she empowers women of color on their wellness journey by featuring guests who share insights on all facets of wellness. On tap to start 2021, Be Well Sis will feature an acupuncturist, a nurse who works with CBD and a naturopathic doctor.

After studying the marriage of music and mental health, both on an emotional and scientific level, classical pianist and composer Lawson launched Calm it Down. Designed to “calm the mind in a world of noise,” the weekly podcast is designed to help listeners process emotional and mental health topics in a positive, constructive and encouraging way.

Charlotte pianist Chad Lawson started a podcast called Calm it Down.

An edutainment podcast geared toward ending the stigma of mental health in marginalized populations, the Hats Off Podcast was created by Courtney Leak and Earl Martin. The two licensed clinical social workers utilize education, honest feedback and humor to shine a light on the hidden and oftentimes painful experiences of historically oppressed communities. Church trauma, toxic masculinity and expectation vs limitation are some of the topics that will be covered in 2021.

Certified life coach and former co-host of WCNC’s Charlotte Today, Colleen Odegaard launched Wake Up Your Life in 2020 to help guide listeners on creating a life that is a reflection of how they feel on the inside. Odegaard talks strategies for improving your overall mindset — from crushing self doubt and changing your thoughts, to how to communicate effectively to improve relationships.

Life coach and former WCNC Charlotte Today co-host Colleen Odegaard launched her Wake Up Your Life podcast during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling all sports fans

3OGs

The 3OGs kicks off Jan. 14, featuring Bogues, Cureton and Oakley, all former NBA players, with local sports anchor Strohlein. The podcast will combine nostalgia and current events, covering everything from celebrities and sports figures to behind-the-scenes talk of some of the most iconic moments in history. It can be found on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, RadioPublic and PlayerFM.

Charlotte Independence pro soccer player Hugh Roberts talks all things soccer with interviews of current players, retirees, coaches and managers. Go behind the scenes, touch on game day highlights and learn more about the sport. In response to the BLM movement, Roberts gathered Major League Soccer and United Soccer League players, as well as coaches to discuss the struggles of being Black and playing soccer in two special BLM episodes.

Delve into current issues

New York Times best selling author, CNN commentator, lawyer and former politician, Bakari Sellers launched a podcast in 2020 featuring conversations with high-profile guests (Hillary Clinton, Bill Simmons, Vince Carter and James Carville to name a few) on issues of the day. In 2021, Sellers plans to continue to bring on experts who help educate listeners on everything from vaccines to football and teases that Cicely Tyson fans should tune in.

Bakri Sellers launched a New York Times best selling book and a podcast in 2021. Tune in for conversations with high-profile individuals from celebrities and sports players to political leaders and TV personalities.

The Carolina Desi podcast explores life as children of Desi immigrants in today’s America, hosted by Gurtej Singh and Rashmili Vemula. In 2021, the duo plans to reinvent and revamp content, focusing on in-depth discussions of current affairs affecting the South Asian diaspora and POC in the South.

Gurtej Singh and Rashmili Vemula host Carolina Desi.

Meet inspiring individuals

After COVID-19 delayed her Be Amazing Weekend fitness showcase event, Cel Smart found a way to let the voices of inspiring women be heard by launching a podcast. From professional dancers and race car drivers to women who have battled and come back from addiction, Smart interviews amazing women and gives them a platform to share their stories.

When the pandemic forced her to cancel her event, Cel Smart turned lemons into lemonade and started the Be Amazing podcast.

Wellness, entrepreneurship and relationships are at the heart of the Hilliard Studio podcast launched last year by Liz Hilliard and Lee Kennelly. With guests such as best selling author James Nestor, and influencer, chef and author Serena Wolf, the podcast focuses on telling people’s stories, sharing their authenticity and highlighting what makes them powerful.

Behind every woman is a great story. That’s the premise behind author and investigative reporter Stuart Watson’s podcast ManListening. Each week, Watson interviews remarkable and diverse women and listens as they share their stories. In addition to the 53 episodes already recorded, Watson told CharlotteFive to look for upcoming interviews with a two-time Emmy winning documentary filmmaker, a transracial adoptee, a “sex coach” in Phoenix and a friend in Las Vegas who once volunteered to support “Hookers for Jesus.”

What happens when one man stops talking and starts listening? That’s what investigative reporter and author Stuart Watson aims to find out in his interviews with inspiring women on his podcast ManListening.

Maybe I’m Amazed

Coming this February, Dr. James Howell, executive pastor of Myers Park United Methodist Church will share an amazing story, told by amazing people, shown through everyday miracles. Episodes of Maybe I’m Amazed will be available weekly.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran, author and motivational speaker Allen Levi Simmons hosts guests that range from NFL players and musicians, to nurse practitioners, publicists and kid entrepreneurs for discussions around purpose.

Motivational speaker Allen Levi Simmons hosts discussions around purpose on his podcast The Purpose Pod.

Winner of the 2019 Queen City PodQuest contest, Work It launched in 2020 and features conversations with people about their relationship with their jobs and how it shapes their view of the world. From carpet layers to lawyers, barbers to burlesque performers Stephanie Hale and Jill Bjers follow their curiosities underneath the job and into the complex identities of the people we encounter in our everyday lives.

WFAE’s Joni Deutsch with Work It hosts and PodQuest winners Jill Bjers and Stephanie Hale.

Toast to 2020 being over

Conversations and cocktails — two pandemic necessities. Dr. Keith Cradle engages with members of Charlotte’s arts community in Crafted with Cradle to discuss all things arts and culture over their favorite crafted cocktails. Monthly episodes feature inspiring individuals including artists, musicians, activists and poets. Look for a conversation with a Charlotte city official on the state of the Queen City’s arts community when the podcast launches season four in March.

Keith Cradle chats with Jennifer Sudul Edwards on an episode of Crafted with Cradle.

If you’re in need of some bro time, check out Dad’s Happy Hour, where three dads — Pem Hobbs, Jason Goodwin and Ashley Wensil — get together to rant about the joys of fatherhood, debate sports, drink beer and make fun of each other. Initially inspired by the shenanigans that transpired on a fantasy football league “mancation,” Dad’s Happy Hour plans to take the show on the road to local breweries in 2021(when it is safe to do so) and record with listeners and business owners.

Escape reality with a story

When COVID-19 killed the context of her feature documentary film about social bots, misinformation and early modern witchcraft, UNCC professor of art Heather Freeman turned it into a podcast. Tune in for interviews about the early modern witch trials and the dangers lurking on social media.

Charlotte native Morgan Givens’ fiction anthology Flyest Fables is about a bullied young boy who finds a magical book that transports him to a new world. The podcast — designed for the young and the young at heart — shares this story.

