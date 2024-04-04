Pancake tees off at Augusta National Women's Am

Apr. 3—For golfers, playing at Augusta National is a bucket list event.

For Zionsville native Annabelle Pancake, she gets that opportunity this week, as she is one of the 72 players playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur this week.

The event features 72 of the top amateur women's golfers in the world. Each player will play 36 holes on the Island and Bluff nines at the Champions Retreat Golf Club.

The field will then be cut to 30 players, with the final round being played on the Augusta National Course. All 72 players will get an opportunity for a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, less than a week before the Masters starts.

After the opening round Wednesday, Pancake is tied for 40th after shooting a 1-over 73.

After a bogey on the opening hole, Pancake bounced back with an eagle on the third, but gave it back with a double on the sixth.

She made the turn at even par after a birdie on the eighth.

Pancake bogeyed the 11th and 14th, before birding the 16th to finish one over.

She is one stroke out of the top-30 spot she will need to make the final round.

Pancake will start her second round at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.

