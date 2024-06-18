Pancake plays well on Epson Tour

Jun. 17—COLUMBUS — Zionsville native Annabelle Pancake had a strong showing at the Epson Tour's Otter Creek Championship.

The Epson Tour is a qualifying tour for the LPGA.

One of just two amateurs in the field, Pancake placed 13th overall with a three-day total of 211 (70-72-69).

Pancake started off the tournament well, with three birdies and a bogey in her opening round.

The next day, she had three more birdies and a bogey, but doubled the fourth to shoot even par.

She had her best scoring day in round 3, knocking in six birdies to go along with nine pars and three bogeys.

Pancake has made a few other starts on the Epson Tour, notably at the French Lick the past few years.

In a pre-round interview on WISH-TV promoting the event, Pancake talked about her mindset going into these events.

"It's humbling to be given some of these opportunities, playing in events like this," she said. "It prepares you for tough competition. These are some of the best players in the country and the world, so all these experiences help you in those pressure moments. You want to be in contention at the end of the week, but I don't want to take it for granted. Just try to stay patient and try to make as many birdies as possible."

Pancake had her dad Tony on the bag for the weekend, and had other family coming to watch her in a 'hometown' event.

That made the weekend extra special.

"To be able to have the support from family and friends, and get to play a course I'm familiar with is really exciting," Pancake said.

It's been a good spring for Pancake, who earned All-American honors while placing seventh individually at the NCAA Tournament.

She also won the Sea Island Women's Amateur at the beginning of June.

Now she is heading across the ocean to play in the British Women's Amateur, which starts June 24 in Portmarnock, Ireland.

Pancake finished runner-up in last year's event.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.