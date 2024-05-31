Panathinaikos make offer for Maurizio Sarri

Greek side Panathinaikos have made an offer for former Lazio and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian has been linked with moves to Bologna and Fiorentina in recent weeks but he confirmed that no offers have arrived for him. But it seems as if his future could lie away from Italy.

Sky Italia (via CM) report today that Greek side Panathinaikos are keen on the Italian and have made an important offer for the ex-Lazio boss, who had fallen out with the Biancocelesti board. Sarri is yet to give his response to Lazio but the offer is on the table.

Sarri is expected to make a decision about his future soon but he is currently waiting for more offers to make a final decision. He recently admitted that he did have contact with foreign clubs but it seems as if he will wait before making a decision regarding his future.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN