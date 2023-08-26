Pana stays cool under pressure in key South Central Conference football opener

PANA — Beating Vandalia is never a small feat.

Especially under pressure.

Pana avenged last year’s season-opening loss to the Vandals with a defiant 46-34 South Central Conference victory at Brummett Field on a late Friday night stemming from a lengthy lightning delay.

Pana's Wyatt Kile passes the ball against Vandalia during a South Central Conference football game at Brummett Field on Friday, August 25, 2023.

“Vandalia’s always one of the toughest opponents year in and year out,” Pana coach Trevor Higgins said. “They’re always one of the most physical (teams), so we knew we had to be ready. A lot of our younger guys stepped up in the spots that they had never even practiced in because of how many guys were going out with cramps and injuries.

“Just to see everyone put together a team win like this is awesome – just so proud of our kids.”

Vandalia trailed just 39-34 with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left after forging a swift comeback.

Senior QB Andrew Kelly reeled off a 44-yard touchdown run and heaved a 50-yard TD pass to Landon Christian only 13 seconds later after the Vandals recovered the onside kick.

No matter.

Pana junior QB Wyatt Kile snuffed out the blitz on a critical third-down and found sophomore receiver Tyler Rench for a 62-yard pass before junior running back Isaiah Harbert clinched the win with his fourth TD run at the goal line with 1:30 left.

“We had a heck of a game with our O-line,” Kile said. “Our running back, Harb, he’s such a beast. We knew that we had to punch it in to get this win and Vandalia’s so tough up front. We just got the job done.”

Pana's Isaiah Harbert rushes against Vandalia during a South Central Conference football game at Brummett Field on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Harbert chalked up 163 rushing yards and four scores on 27 carries. Jamarion Cobbins added 48 rushing yards and one TD, all in the first half.

Kile, making his first start, completed 8 of 13 passing attempts for 188 yards and two TDs.

“Wyatt had big shoes to fill,” Higgins said, referring to former Illinois High School Football Coaches Association two-time all-state QB Max Lynch. “I just told him, ‘I just need you to manage the offense and not turn the ball over.’ I think he did a pretty good job of that tonight, so very happy with his performance.”

Pana previously dropped to Vandalia 34-10 before earning a share of the SCC title and advancing to the Class 2A quarterfinals for a third straight season.

Kelly completed 9 of 23 passing attempts for 155 yards and two scores. He also ran for 167 yards and two TDs to lead the Vandals.

Isaiah Harbert (33) celebrates a touchdown with Brandon Lehman during Pana's 46-34 South Central Conference victory over Vandalia on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Lightning delayed the second quarter for more than an hour after kickoff was already pushed back to 8 p.m. due to excessive heat. The game finished just before midnight.

