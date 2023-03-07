ESPN analyst Pam Shriver comments tennis match at US Open 2016 - How Pam Shriver’s Telegraph revelations led to ‘supercoach’ role - Shutterstock/Leonard Zhukovsky

A year ago next month, Telegraph Sport published a first-person column from Pam Shriver – the five-time Wimbledon doubles champion – in which she disclosed her inappropriate teenage relationship with a coach 33 years her senior.

Shriver hoped that the column would shine a light on boundary-blurring affairs, which continue to be rife in the women’s game. But her new role as a safeguarding campaigner has also taken her down an unexpected road – one that found her offering encouragement from the player box on Sunday night as Donna Vekic won the WTA event in Monterrey.

Formerly best known as a pundit and broadcaster, Shriver has now joined the ranks of the “supercoaches” – a term originally minted when Andy Murray hired Ivan Lendl in 2011, and since applied to such returning legends as Boris Becker (who worked with Novak Djokovic), Carlos Moya (still working with Rafael Nadal) and Conchita Martinez (who coaches Garbine Muguruza).

“I had no plans to coach at this level,” Shriver told Telegraph Sport. “I have done some middle-school team coaching and casual work on my backyard court. But that all changed when I drove to San Diego in October for a WTA 500 event.

“I wanted to talk to some players about safeguarding. Donna” – a 26-year-old Croatian who sits on the WTA player council – “was on my shortlist. I watched her beat Lauren Davis in qualifying and, before we spoke about anything else, I told her that she wasn’t applying some of her abilities as well as she could. Things like attacking second serves with more purpose, or better spot-serving [which means hitting the corners of the box rather than the middle].

“Overall I felt that, with more clarity, her power game should be more towards the top and certainly not in the mid-70s – which was where she was ranked then.”

Vekic was so impressed with Shriver’s analysis that she virtually hired her on the spot. Now, a little under five months later, Vekic has climbed 54 places on the rankings ladder to No 23 in the world – just four places short of her career-best. She has won 19 of 23 matches since that first conversation, and topped off the purplest patch of her career by overcoming world No 5 Caroline Garcia in Sunday’s final in Monterrey.

Donna Vekic

Speaking during January’s Australian Open – where she fell to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals – Vekic said of Shriver: “We clicked instantly in San Diego. She is a coach, consultant, mentor, whatever you want to call it.”

Shriver fits the standard paradigm of the “supercoach” in that she doesn’t address technical minutiae too much. That is mainly left to Vekic’s day-to-day coach Nikola Horvat, a fellow Croatian. Instead, she provides tactical advice, helps out at practice, scouts opponents and lends moral support.

Almost every modern player who has engaged one of these legends of 20th-century tennis has enjoyed a boost in results, although Martina Navratilova – Shriver’s doubles partner throughout the 1980s – never quite managed to inspire Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska when they teamed up briefly in 2015.

Shriver’s impact has been particularly striking, however. She also joins a hugely under-represented group: female coaches working in elite tennis. Now that the aforementioned Muguruza has dropped down the rankings, the only top-100 players other than Vekic who list female coaches in their support staff are Jil Teichmann (Arantxa Parra Santonja), Daria Saville (Nicole Pratt), Alison Van Uytvanck (Ann Devries) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (Silvia Soler Espinosa).

Martina Navratilova (left) and Pam Shriver pose with the trophy - How Pam Shriver’s Telegraph revelations led to ‘supercoach’ role - Getty Images/Professional Sport

The challenge now for Shriver will be to square her coaching with her prior broadcasting commitments. Over the next fortnight – the duration of the Indian Wells event often described as “the fifth major” – she will be splitting her time between Vekic and the Tennis Channel. “It’s not an easy juggle,” she said, “and we are still learning as we go.”

But Shriver is optimistic about Vekic’s prospects this season, and especially about the fighting spirit that carried Vekic to Sunday night’s narrow 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over an in-form Garcia.

“In each of the three tournaments where I have worked with her,” said Shriver, “she has won a match 7-6 in the third set, which has made a massive difference. She plays the big moments very tough right now. This is one reason why, if she stays healthy, I believe she can contend for majors and qualify for the year-end WTA Finals.”