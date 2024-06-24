“Palpable Tension” Behind The Scenes At Inter Milan As Potential Transfer Soap Opera Brews With Bayern Munich Target

There is “palpable tension” behind the scenes at Inter Milan as a potential Hakan Calhanoglu transfer soap opera is on the horizon.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Calhanoglu is just about the last player that Inter would have expected to lose this summer.

The Turkish international signed a four-year contract extension last summer. He decided to commit his future to the Nerazzurri.

And by all accounts, Calhanoglu is very happy at Inter.

The 30-year-old has grown in each of his three seasons at the Nerazzurri. He has made the transition to a holding midfield position, which has proven to be ideal for getting the best out of him.

But it has been exactly this transformation that has attracted the interest of German giants Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are keen to bring Calhanoglu back to the Bundesliga, where he previously featured for the likes of Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter Feeling “Palpable Tension” Over Calhanoglu Situation

Inter are now waiting for an offer from Bayern for Calhanoglu.

The Nerazzurri know that the Turkish international has already been in talks with Bayern via his agent Gordon Stipic.

And there is a feeling of tension as the Nerazzurri sound out the 30-year-old’s exact intentions.

Calhanoglu is currently on international duty at the Euros with Turkey.

But in the meantime, the Corriere report, there has also been a request for Inter to extend Calhanoglu’s contract by a further season.

Inter are wondering whether the negotiations with Bayern are, in part, a bid to secure improved terms on a new deal.

This is an unwelcome situation for the Nerazzurri, therefore.

Calhanoglu is a player at the centre of the Inter project under Simone Inzaghi.

The coach has gone into his summer holidays expecting that there would be no cause for alarm regarding Calhnoglu. But that’s not proven to be the case.