Palou leads Barber warmup

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s F greeted the NTT IndyCar Series competitors for Sunday morning warmup at Barber Motorsports Park. Alex Palou, who will start 10th in today’s race, led the way in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda with an impressive lap 0.4874s clear of second-placed Meyer-Shank Racing Honda of Felix Rosenqvist. Palou’s fast lap came late in the half-hour session on the primary tire, which was expected to be significantly slower than the alternate (red, this week) compound Firestones, suggesting that, like on the streets of Long Beach, different strategic approaches could be in play for this afternoon’s 90-lap, 207-mile race.

Josef Newgarden, Kyle Kirkwood and Scott Dixon — who will start eighth, ninth and 13th respectively in the race — rounded out the top five.

It was a problematic session for Will Power, who had a recurrence of his Friday issues with his car’s clutch, the Australian having trouble getting the Verizon Chevy into first gear. Power indicated to NBC Sports that he wasn’t sure whether Team Penske will have to make an engine change for the race to solve the issue. Pato O’Ward had a similar issue with his Arrow McLaren Chevy.

As was the case last time out at Long Beach, tire choices made in yesterday’s qualifying session could again play out in the race, given the limitations on available sets, but both Scott McLaughlin and Power, who swept the front row for Team Penske, said going all out for track position was a price worth paying.

Asked why he chose to make two runs on red (alternate) tires in qualifying, McLaughlin said, “Because we thought it was faster, so we did that. I think pole last year, they did a 2-2 type strategy. That’s exactly what we did, as well. It worked.”

Power — who was handicapped by lacking a lightly used alternate tire for the final stint in Long Beach — faces a similar situation at Barber vs Long Beach winner Dixon, who had two sets of sticker reds left after qualifying

“That is true,” Power said of the handicap. “But you sort of have to take that hit to go for a pole. Yeah, could have saved the first set maybe. I only put one lap on ’em. We’ll start up front is what matters, man.”

Power emphasized that even though it can turn out to be problematic in the event of an ill-timed caution, as was the case in Long Beach, trying to qualify up front remains an emphasis for him, after he felt his races were too often compromised the other way last year.

“Yeah, big-time. That was the problem last year,” he said. “Even the year I won the championship (2022), yeah, was just on the back foot from qualifying. I focused on that pretty hard this year. It makes things a lot easier.

“Obviously it didn’t last week. Like, if I qualified eighth or seventh, it would have been nice because you’re saving your green tires, starting on the hard compound. Literally that yellow last week fell just as bad as it could from that perspective, yeah.”

McLaughlin agreed with Power’s approach.

“Got to live for the now,” he said. “That’s exactly what we did.”

Whichever tire they’re on, McLaughlin says the drivers are in for a workout on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course .

“This is probably one of the hardest tracks physically. Your neck gets a workout, shoulders, all that stuff,” he said. “Yeah, we’ll just have to eat some spinach tonight, see how we go.

Sitting alongside, teammate Will Power wouldn’t let that one go: “That’s not good. It’s red meat.”

“Oh, yeah,” responded the bemused McLaughlin.

“It was the spinach industry that was using propaganda with Popeye to get it out there,” Power explained.

“Will Power, everyone,” McLaughlin said…

WARMUP RESULTS

Story originally appeared on Racer