Palmyra Cougars lacrosse excel in Mid-Penn Tournament

PALYMRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The U12 and U14 Palymra lacrosse teams both placed first in their age groups in the Mid-Penn Tournament.

“It is a huge achievement for our organization, athletes, and town,” wrote U12 assistant coach Ryan Roller.

The U12 team, coached by head coach Skylar Snyder and assistant coaches Kurt Johnson and Roller, played Lower Dauphin, State College White and State College Maroon on their way to the victory. They initially lost to Lower Dauphin in the first round of the tournament but topped them in the finals for a rematch, 8-4.

Lucas Pachuski, Noah Johnson, Luke Snyder and tournament MVP Breckin Moyer were the top contributors for the U12 team en route to the tournament championship. The Cougars goalie Braedyn Newman-Roller boasted a 71% save percentage this season to help lead them to victory.

U12 Palmyra Lacrosse

U14 Palmyra Lacrosse

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.