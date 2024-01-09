Palmetto High, FAU star Lahjohntay Wester transferring to Colorado after shout-out from Deion Sanders' son Shedeur

Former Palmetto High standout wide receiver LaJohntay Wester announced he will transfer to Colorado from FAU in Boca Raton on Tuesday.

Lajohntay Wester is heading west to play with one of the highest-profile programs in college football.

Wester, the former Palmetto High standout, announced via X, formerly Twitter, that he will transfer to the University of Colorado from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

Wester immediately let his new quarterback know.

“I’m coming,” Wester posted on X with a buffalo, two exclamation points and at Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders is Colorado’s quarterback and the son of Buffaloes coach Deion “Prime” Sanders, who took over a downtrodden Buffaloes program and led them to a 4-8 record after a one-win season in 2022.

Shedeur Sanders responded with “legendary.” Two days ago, Shedeur Sanders posted on X “We want @la_wester in Boulder.”

Wester has been one of the top receivers in the country the past three seasons for the Owls. This past season as a junior, the 5-foot-11, 167-pound caught 108 passes, second in the nation, for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns for 4-8 FAU.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

He was named to the Football Writers Association All-American first team.

In 2022, Wester also had eight touchdown catches among his 62 receptions for 719 yards. In 2021, he caught 65 passes for 702 yards and four scores.

During his four-year career with the Owls, Wester also ran 36 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He also has returned kickoffs and was FAU’s main punt returner this past season with 14 for 278 yards and a touchdown.

He ranks first for the Owls in career pass receptions yards (2,703), pass receptions (252), pass reception touchdowns (21), receptions per game (5.6) and has single-season marks of pass reception yards (1,168), receptions (108), receptions per game (9), average punt return yards (19.9).

As a senior at Palmetto High, Wester tied for the team lead with 35 catches and led the Tigers with 758 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also carried 17 times for 135 yards and a score.

Jaylen Wester, Lajohntay’s brother, also entered the transfer portal. Jaylen Wester, a linebacker who just completed his sophomore season, has 113 total tackles and one interception in his two seasons. He was Palmetto High’s leading tackler as a senior.

