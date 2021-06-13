Palmetto Championship payout: Garrick Higgo's first PGA Tour win comes with big payday

Reuters Videos

Residents of Juhi Shukulpur village built a bright yellow-coloured wall and erected an idol of 'Corona Mata' or goddess corona(virus) and offered prayers, holy water, and flowers to the deity as they hoped she would protect them from the disease.India on Saturday (June 12) reported at least 84,332 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest in more than two months, data from the health ministry showed.