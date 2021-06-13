Palmetto Championship payout: Garrick Higgo's first PGA Tour win comes with big payday
Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Garrick Higgo and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Palmetto Championship:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Garrick Higgo
0
1,314,000
2
Doc Redman
154
411,233
2
Hudson Swafford
154
411,233
2
Chesson Hadley
154
411,233
2
Tyrrell Hatton
154
411,233
2
Bo Van Pelt
154
411,233
2
Jhonattan Vegas
154
411,233
8
Ryan Armour
83
220,825
8
David Lipsky
0
220,825
10
Matt Fitzpatrick
68
177,025
10
Dustin Johnson
68
177,025
10
Pat Perez
68
177,025
10
Erik van Rooyen
68
177,025
14
Harris English
53
125,925
14
Will Gordon
53
125,925
14
Tain Lee
0
125,925
14
Wilco Nienaber
0
125,925
14
Chez Reavie
53
125,925
19
Beau Hossler
42
86,505
19
Satoshi Kodaira
42
86,505
19
Danny Lee
42
86,505
19
Rob Oppenheim
42
86,505
19
Scott Piercy
42
86,505
19
Seamus Power
42
86,505
25
Anirban Lahiri
32
56,088
25
Henrik Norlander
32
56,088
25
Joseph Bramlett
32
56,088
25
Rhein Gibson
32
56,088
25
Bill Haas
32
56,088
25
Ian Poulter
32
56,088
31
Austin Cook
24
44,621
31
Luke Donald
24
44,621
31
Hank Lebioda
24
44,621
31
C.T. Pan
24
44,621
35
Tommy Fleetwood
17
33,337
35
Sungjae Im
17
33,337
35
Russell Knox
17
33,337
35
Matthew NeSmith
17
33,337
35
Chase Seiffert
17
33,337
35
Davis Thompson
0
33,337
35
Broc Everett
0
33,337
35
Bryson Nimmer
0
33,337
35
Ben Taylor
17
33,337
44
Aaron Baddeley
10
22,435
44
Peter Uihlein
10
22,435
44
Kevin Chappell
10
22,435
44
Scott Harrington
10
22,435
44
Wes Roach
10
22,435
44
Nick Taylor
10
22,435
50
J.B. Holmes
8
18,542
50
Patrick Rodgers
8
18,542
52
Byeong Hun An
7
17,484
52
Sam Ryder
7
17,484
52
Roger Sloan
7
17,484
52
Vaughn Taylor
7
17,484
56
Rafael Campos
6
17,009
57
Jonathan Byrd
5
16,717
57
Mark Hubbard
5
16,717
57
Robby Shelton
5
16,717
60
Chris Baker
5
16,279
60
Tyler Duncan
5
16,279
60
Brandt Snedeker
5
16,279
63
Josh Teater
4
15,987
64
Robert Garrigus
4
15,768
64
Michael Gellerman
4
15,768
66
Richard S. Johnson
4
15,549
67
Andrew Putnam
4
15,403
68
Adam Schenk
3
15,257