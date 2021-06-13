Palmetto Championship payout: Garrick Higgo's first PGA Tour win comes with big payday

Golf Channel Digital
·2 min read

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Garrick Higgo and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Palmetto Championship:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Garrick Higgo

0

1,314,000

2

Doc Redman

154

411,233

2

Hudson Swafford

154

411,233

2

Chesson Hadley

154

411,233

2

Tyrrell Hatton

154

411,233

2

Bo Van Pelt

154

411,233

2

Jhonattan Vegas

154

411,233

8

Ryan Armour

83

220,825

8

David Lipsky

0

220,825

10

Matt Fitzpatrick

68

177,025

10

Dustin Johnson

68

177,025

10

Pat Perez

68

177,025

10

Erik van Rooyen

68

177,025

14

Harris English

53

125,925

14

Will Gordon

53

125,925

14

Tain Lee

0

125,925

14

Wilco Nienaber

0

125,925

14

Chez Reavie

53

125,925

19

Beau Hossler

42

86,505

19

Satoshi Kodaira

42

86,505

19

Danny Lee

42

86,505

19

Rob Oppenheim

42

86,505

19

Scott Piercy

42

86,505

19

Seamus Power

42

86,505

25

Anirban Lahiri

32

56,088

25

Henrik Norlander

32

56,088

25

Joseph Bramlett

32

56,088

25

Rhein Gibson

32

56,088

25

Bill Haas

32

56,088

25

Ian Poulter

32

56,088

31

Austin Cook

24

44,621

31

Luke Donald

24

44,621

31

Hank Lebioda

24

44,621

31

C.T. Pan

24

44,621

35

Tommy Fleetwood

17

33,337

35

Sungjae Im

17

33,337

35

Russell Knox

17

33,337

35

Matthew NeSmith

17

33,337

35

Chase Seiffert

17

33,337

35

Davis Thompson

0

33,337

35

Broc Everett

0

33,337

35

Bryson Nimmer

0

33,337

35

Ben Taylor

17

33,337

44

Aaron Baddeley

10

22,435

44

Peter Uihlein

10

22,435

44

Kevin Chappell

10

22,435

44

Scott Harrington

10

22,435

44

Wes Roach

10

22,435

44

Nick Taylor

10

22,435

50

J.B. Holmes

8

18,542

50

Patrick Rodgers

8

18,542

52

Byeong Hun An

7

17,484

52

Sam Ryder

7

17,484

52

Roger Sloan

7

17,484

52

Vaughn Taylor

7

17,484

56

Rafael Campos

6

17,009

57

Jonathan Byrd

5

16,717

57

Mark Hubbard

5

16,717

57

Robby Shelton

5

16,717

60

Chris Baker

5

16,279

60

Tyler Duncan

5

16,279

60

Brandt Snedeker

5

16,279

63

Josh Teater

4

15,987

64

Robert Garrigus

4

15,768

64

Michael Gellerman

4

15,768

66

Richard S. Johnson

4

15,549

67

Andrew Putnam

4

15,403

68

Adam Schenk

3

15,257

