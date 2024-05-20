Palmer's 'extraordinary talent'

[Getty Images]

There is no denying that Cole Palmer has had a magnificent season for Chelsea. The 22-year-old joined the Blues in September on transfer deadline day and finished as second highest scorer in the Premier League this season despite playing the majority of the campaign as an attacking midfielder.

He ended the season with the most points won via goals (15) alongside Bournemouth's former Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke. Palmer also had the joint most opening goals (9) and was only behind Erling Haaland (8) in scoring the most winning goals this season (7).

He also outperformed his expected goals - with the 22 he ended the season 3.8 goals more than expected (18.2).

As shown by the fact he came top when combining goals and assists in the league, he's proven that he doesn't just score but can create too - ending the season with 11 assists.

Garth Crooks included Palmer in his team of the season and said: "I haven’t seen a player so gifted in years. The game comes so effortlessly to Cole Palmer, he makes it look easy. The 22-year-old has just picked up the Premier League's Young Player of the Season - to sit alongside his Chelsea Player of the Year awards - and quite rightly.

"To score 25 goals and have 15 assists in your first full season says volumes about this extraordinary talent. What awaits this young man is anyone’s guess, but England must accommodate this kind of special talent in a way it has failed to do so in the past."