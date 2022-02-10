Palmer: Zac Taylor 'doesn't know' what C.J. Uzomah's availability is yet

NFL Network's James Palmer reports that Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor 'doesn't know' what tight end C.J. Uzomah's availability is yet for Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

