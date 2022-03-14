Palmer: Wilson consulted Peyton Manning before trade, lobbying for Bobby Wagner
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle SeahawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
NFL Network's James Palmer says that not only did Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson consulted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning about his tenure in Denver before the trade, but he has been lobbying for his former teammate Seattle Seahawks teammate and linebacker Bobby Wagner to sign with the team in free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network