Palmer: Why Burrow is the No. 1 QB in the NFL
Carson Palmer joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain his reasoning behind picking Joe Burrow as the NFL's best quarterback over Patrick Mahomes.
Carson Palmer joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain his reasoning behind picking Joe Burrow as the NFL's best quarterback over Patrick Mahomes.
Chad Henne came up big for the Chiefs in the playoffs last season.
Will Levis' odds to go first overall unexpectedly shifted on Tuesday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his series examining NFL draft needs. Check out his running back analysis.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional draft series with the exciting wide receiver position.
In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.
"Sunday wasn't good enough. We know words aren't enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts."
The sprint races will instead serve as standalone events while Friday's qualifying session will set the field for Sunday.
Reynolds batted .282/.359/.484 through 515 games with the Pirates.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
"I got a voicemail."
LeBron James isn’t the same player he once was, but this version is still good enough in spurts as he pushed himself and the Lakers to a 3-1 first-round series lead.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson are the top two defensive players in this year's class.
Franco and the Rays had themselves a day.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
The NFL Draft has a lot of intrigue starting with the second pick.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his positional series ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time highlighting the tight end position.