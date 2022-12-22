Palmer: Top storylines to know for Seahawks-Chiefs matchup in Week 16
NFL Network's James Palmer shares the top storylines to know for Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 16.
Bitter cold temperatures are expected as the winter storm hits Chicago, and the Bears are preparing their gameplan accordingly.
To learn more about the Chiefs and their top-scoring offense we spoke with Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman.
Justin Fields caught the eye of the newest Chicago Cubs shortstop.
The NFL announced its 'Sunday Ticket' deal with YouTube TV, carrying massive salary cap ramifications. That's big news for big spenders like the Saints:
With the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys set for a matchup at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, here's a statistical breakdown for both teams ahead of Week 16
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
Hillman started 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2015.
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.
Brock Purdy broke down some of the biggest differences between him and the other 49ers quarterbacks in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
Here are six surprising omissions from this year's Pro Bowl team.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
After making waves on Wednesday and flipping from Notre Dame to Oregon, 5-star Peyton Bowen will now sign with Oklahoma in wild twist.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.