Palmer: Top storylines to know for Browns-Bengals Week 14 matchup
NFL Network's James Palmer: Top storylines to know for Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 matchup.
NFL Network's James Palmer: Top storylines to know for Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 matchup.
Stallworth tallied three sacks in 2021 in a low-usage role for the Indianapolis #Colts
Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman, who is "95 percent" sure he'll play in Week 14, returned to practice on Thursday.
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests. But Mixon still wanted to [more]
The Steelers have five games left and still have a shot at the playoffs.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 14. The Raiders will beat the Rams while the Bills take down the Jets.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
For more than three decades, Rob Glass has made a living being the tough enforcer and developer of college football players. His impact is immense.
Baker Mayfield‘s whirlwind week could see him start on Thursday night for a team he just joined. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that he was leaning toward having Mayfield being active on Thursday night. That’s in part due to the health of backup quarterback John Wolford, who is questionable with a [more]
The Cowboys have been publicly recruiting Beckham for several weeks, but the excitement has seemingly scaled back after the receiver visited the team this week.
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]
The Dolphins will try to avoid a losing streak.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 14's top running back plays. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
As part of USA TODAY Sports' annual review of assistant coaches' compensation, here's a look at six who figure to be highly sought-after.
Legendary San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana believes his former team can end its Super Bowl title drought even with Brock Purdy at the controls.
Even if Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers for 2023, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be back for 2024. And there’s one specific way the Packers need to plan for that. The team believes it already has everything it needs to make that decision. By May 3, the Packers have to decide whether to pick [more]
What's holding Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense back? Former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis believes it's a lack of top-tier offensive weapons, but our Phil Perry sees things a bit differently.