Palmer: Saints defense feels it has 'their swagger back'
NFL Network's James Palmer breaks down the New Orleans Saints Week 11 win against the Atlanta Falcons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's James Palmer breaks down the New Orleans Saints Week 11 win against the Atlanta Falcons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
In an era of quarterback preservation, the NFL was supposed to be past the type of injury that Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered on Sunday.
Cam Newton's response when asked about J.J. Watt's dominant effort at the line Sunday was both straight-forward and pretty funny.
It all starts with the champion Los Angeles Lakers.
Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to wave off Mike Vrabel when the Titans head coach approached him to shake hands after the game. Harbaugh said that wasn’t the case. “After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and [more]
"I didn't know The Undertaker was related to Derek Carr."
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
Cam Newton didn't mince words when asked about the New England Patriots losing running back Rex Burkhead to injury in the second half of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson will face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in “The Match: Champions for Change.”
New Orleans Saints backup Taysom Hill quarterbacked his way to a win over the Atlanta Falcons, bumming out retired wide receiver Roddy White
The Lakers will re-sign veteran forward Markieff Morris to a two-year contract at the veteran's minimum.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 on Sunday for its best ranking in 24 years.
The Chiefs trailed by three in the final minute on Sunday night against the Raiders, but head coach Andy Reid was not worried. Reid said after the game that as long as Patrick Mahomes is his quarterback, he feels good about his chances of marching down the field for a game-winning touchdown. “I’ve got Pat [more]
The legendary wrestler is calling time on a 30-year career
Dr. A takes at look at some free agency winners and losers after an incredibly busy weekend of movement in the NBA. (Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)
Winners and Losers for the Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Should the critics of the Steelers trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick be vilified a year later?