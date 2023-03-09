Palmer reveals the 'odd man out' in Chiefs WR corps entering free agency
NFL Network's James Palmer reveals the 'odd man out' in Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver corps entering free agency.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Jets are acquiring safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the purpose of the New York Jets' meeting with Aaron Rodgers.
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on track to officially become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next Wednesday, but he doesn’t think he’ll have to wait that long to settle on where he’ll be playing in 2023. Teams can begin negotiating with players from other teams on Monday and the [more]
Carson Wentz, Leonard Fournette and Kenny Golladay are among the notable names getting cut this year. Here are other players who were released ahead of 2023 free agency.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein give their insider analysis on the unique situation with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and why the initial interest isn't as high as we thought it would be. They also address the New York Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to a huge new contract and give a quick preview of an intriguing 2023 NFL free agent class.
Here are results of a fan survey on which free agents the Eagles should keep or let go, with Martin Frank's analysis:
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger review all of the biggest stories to come out of Nick Saban’s latest one-on-one interview including the new rule changes and NIL guardrails.
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create [more]
The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.
Here’s how Lewis played a big role in Chiefs’ now-famous “Corn Dog” touchdown from Super Bowl LVII.