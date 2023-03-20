Palmer: How Mack Hollins will fit into Falcons' offense
NFL Network's James Palmer: How wide receiver Mack Hollins will fit into Atlanta Falcons' offense.
The Panthers now have the top pick in the NFL Draft and the guy who swung the deal to get them to that spot says the team has not settled on a choice. General Manager Scott Fitterer had his first press conference on Monday since trading wide receiver DJ Moore and four draft picks to [more]
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
The NFL Draft is the deadline for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers to execute an Aaron Rodgers trade, says Ian Rapoport.
Until there is a new development, there’s no real reason to say anything. It nevertheless remains surprising that the Packers and Jets have yet to find a way to bridge the gap in their respective positions regarding a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. As previously mentioned, it’s a deadline-driven [more]
The C.J. Gardner-Johnson news was a bummer for Eagles fans, but his agency took things to a whole new level on Sunday evening. By Adam Hermann
The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.
All eyes are on the Bears to draft an offensive lineman or defensive lineman with their first round pick, but when this cornerback fell to them, they couldn't resist.
At his introductory news conference with the Cincinnati Bengals, offensive tackle Orlando Brown was asked about playing with the Chiefs in 2022.
Sergio Garcia responded to barbs thrown by Fred Couples while also adding that he plans on enjoying the Masters Champions Dinner.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers fit for a first-round pick in trade compensation, according to reports from Albert Breer.
More than four days into free agency, no potential suitor has conclusively been linked to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Could the Patriots eventually make a run at him? Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently lobbied for his former team to make the move. “If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt [more]
The Bears' big free-agency splash is over, but there are still several available veterans who could fit Ryan Poles' value-based approach.
Utah State cheerleader later wrote that she was ‘going out with a bang’
Is there still a chance the Patriots trade for DeAndre Hopkins? The star wide receiver recently followed a pair of New England players on social media as rumors continue to swirl.
The Detroit Lions have created nearly $22 million in cap space by restructuring Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris' deals and cutting Michael Brockers.
A brutal beat capped the action for the first week of the NCAA tournament.
The Browns have emphasized defense early in free agency to help new coordinator Jim Schwartz, who's already making an impression on the new players.
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
Should Vic Fangio buy a boat? A house on the beach? Open a little restaurant? The man can do whatever he wants after Stephen Ross opened up his big Dolphin wallet.