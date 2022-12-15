Palmer: The WR to watch with Deebo Samuel out
NFL Network's James Palmer: 'Look for receiver Ray-Ray McCloud' with San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel out.
Earlier this year, Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky and receiver Diontae Johnson got into a verbal altercation during halftime of a game against the Jets. Johnson is either holding a little bit of a grudge, or what he said on Thursday is a coincidence. Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Johnson said he wants Mason Rudolph to [more]
Scott Pianowski offers some words of wisdom ahead of the fantasy football playoffs. What should you keep in mind to boost your title hopes?
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
DirecTV has held the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. After the next four Sundays, DirecTV will be out. So who will be in? That’s still to be determined. But it apparently will be determined soon. Commissioner Roger Goodell, during a press conference following the ownership meeting in Texas, [more]
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. Of course, Rudolph would love to get the nod if rookie Kenny Pickett isn't cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday at Carolina.
Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a "lost season" and the draft decisions that are upcoming.
For years, Mason Rudolph was the Steelers’ primary backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger. Then Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent, and drafted Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall. Now, Pickett is the starter. Trubisky has been the primary backup, dressing on Sundays. And Rudolph has taken very limited reps and [more]
Kyle Shanahan is confident his group of wide receivers will be able to step up without Deebo Samuel the next few weeks.
Geno Smith vs. Brock Purdy is a must-see matchup, which is a surprise.
Former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be part of Amazon's broadcast team for tonight's game.
The Lions have gone from one of the worst defenses in NFL history over the first seven games to one of the NFL's above-average defenses since
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Cade York didn't backtrack days after imploring the Browns to let him try a 68-yard field goal. "If I'm asking for the kick, I think I can make it."