Palmer: Jalen Hurts' pressure rate has decreased more than any QB's from 2021 to 2022
NFL Network's James Palmer says Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' pressure rate has decreased more than any QB's from 2021 to 2022.
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Kenneth Walker has been honored with October's NFL offensive rookie of the month
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White‘s effort level in last Thursday’s loss to the Ravens led to questions for head coach Todd Bowles and criticism from others, including former Buc Warren Sapp. Sapp posted a video of a completion to Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman from that game and highlighted what he believed to be a lack [more]
Houston native and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to his birthplace to take on the Houston Texans Thursday. Hurts also posted on Twitter his support of the Astros in the World Series against the Phillies.
It’s a big day for both Philadelphia and Houston sports fans, and it’s not just because they’re playing each other in the World Series. Both cities are hosting games against one another tonight. The Philadelphia Eagles are traveling to Houston to take on the Texans while the Phillies are hosting the Astros in game five of the World Series. Ryan Hughes from CBS News Philadelphia has more.
The Browns boast PFF's highest-graded player on both sides of the football in 2022.
Philly's lead back should have his way with a Texans defense allowing 186 rushing yards per game.
Raiders playoff chances will double with win vs. Jaguars in Week 9
Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Chuba Hubbard, however, was not as active for the session.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth. “With the [more]
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top running back plays. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor‘s ankle injury has put his availability in doubt again this week. Taylor missed two games with the injury before returning for last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Taylor aggravated the injury during that game, however, and missed practice on Wednesday. Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice sent word [more]
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]