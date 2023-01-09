Palmer: Jalen Hurts 'was hurting bad' with injury vs. Giants in Week 18

Yahoo Sports Videos

The final day of regular season play in the NFL set the playoff picture and produced plenty of shockers, like the Bills’ incredible feat that surprised Damar Hamlin watching from his hospital bed, the Packers being bounced from the postseason with a home loss to the Lions, the Cowboys suffering a crushing defeat by the Commanders and Jalen Hurts returning to the Eagles, helping to secure Philadelphia’s No.1 overall seed in the NFC. Plus, J.J. Watt had an emotional sendoff in his final NFL game and Love Smith coached his last game with the Texans as Houston’s surprising win handed the Bears the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft.