Palmer: Jalen Hurts 'was hurting bad' with injury vs. Giants in Week 18
NFL Network's James Palmer on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
After a phenomenal first season as a starter in Seattle, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith shows why he's exactly what you want in a teammate.
The Colts signed RB Deon Jackson and DT Chris Williams to one-year contract extensions.
For most of the year, the Texans looked like a lock for the No. 1 overall choice in the 2023 NFL draft. Then, they messed that up by beating the Colts on Sunday. So, it’s the Bears who will have the top choice come April 27. The top 18 picks are locked in after the [more]
The final day of regular season play in the NFL set the playoff picture and produced plenty of shockers, like the Bills’ incredible feat that surprised Damar Hamlin watching from his hospital bed, the Packers being bounced from the postseason with a home loss to the Lions, the Cowboys suffering a crushing defeat by the Commanders and Jalen Hurts returning to the Eagles, helping to secure Philadelphia’s No.1 overall seed in the NFC. Plus, J.J. Watt had an emotional sendoff in his final NFL game and Love Smith coached his last game with the Texans as Houston’s surprising win handed the Bears the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft.
Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get their Pro Bowl center back in time for Monday night's wild-card game?
The Colts signed 12 players to futures contracts.
As expected. #GoBlue
The Bengals were already missing one piece of their rebuilt offensive line as they head into the playoffs, but now they’re likely going to miss another. Right guard Alex Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Ravens and head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference that it’s going to [more]
Lovie Smith fired after one year as head coach of the Houston Texans, just as David Culley was a year earlier. But don't blame them.
USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, the latest news, analysis and scenes as Georgia and TCU clash throughout the night. Follow along.
Quarterback Brock Purdy did so much in six games as the 49ers' quarterback that he must be considered for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.