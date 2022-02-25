Palmer highlights QBs who could join the Panthers
NFL Network's James Palmer highlights QBs who could join the Carolina Panthers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's James Palmer highlights QBs who could join the Carolina Panthers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Michigan Panthers draft ex-Michigan QB Shea Patterson in USFL Draft | Brad Galli has more
While we still believe that Wilson isn't going anywhere, it's hard to ignore all the chatter out there about Wilson potentially leaving.
The 49ers now have lost their OC, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach this offseason. Will that lack of continuity hurt Trey Lance?
Despite being fired as Bears head coach, Matt Nagy now gets to work with QB Patrick Mahomes.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his projections for the 2022 NFL draft heading into this year's NFL Scouting Combine
Don't buy the idea that the #49ers won't trade Jimmy Garoppolo. There's one key factor that makes the decision a virtual lock.
Tom Brady is gone and a former Mizzou quarterback could be leading the Buccaneers.
With quarterback Carson Wentz looking like he’s on his way out of Indianapolis, one of his former teammates is coming to his defense. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said that another fresh start could be a positive for Wentz. “I think he’s going to [more]
Ian Rapoport said the Colts are 'actively looking for another quarterback' this offseason.
Former USA goalkeeper Hope Solo has launched a scathing attack on Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the wake of the US women’s national team’s $24 million (£17.8m) equal pay settlement, claiming her former team-mates “both know this is not a win”.
She may not have earned the position, but she certainly didn’t walk away empty-handed.
5 potential trade destinations for #Philadelphia #Eagles QB Gardner #Minshew if a deal can be made that makes sense for Howie #Roseman
Former standout Grambling State QB Doug Williams said he's "very, very disappointed" by the school hiring Art Briles as its new offensive coordinator.
Watch what Illini head coach Brad Underwood said about Ohio State after the loss to the Buckeyes. Do you agree with his assessment of Malaki Branham? #GoBucks
The rollercoaster relationship between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst is about to take a nosedive. Last month, Rodgers explained the manner in which things have improved between quarterback and executive. Now, as Rodgers continues to contemplate whether he’ll stay with the Packers, ask for a trade, or retire, Gutekunst has publicly [more]
Amid a new report that Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year on a new contract, Greg Jennings called the Green Bay Packers quarterback "selfish" during an appearance on Fox Sports' First Things First on Friday. "Aaron Rodgers has been a very ...
The 49ers’ safety called out the Chiefs star.
Brock Holt's comments in a recent interview with WEEI highlighted a growing problem in baseball, as our John Tomase explains.
"I have never experienced such nice, kind, polite fans of the opposing team ever at a Rams game," the season-ticket holder wrote.
Deshaun Watson wasn't willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers this past season. But a new report suggests that may no longer be the case.