Palmer has 'helped Chelsea to cover up the cracks'

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has questioned where Chelsea would be without Cole Palmer this season.

The Blues, who are sixth in the table, have a chance of securing European football on the final day of the season if they get at least a point against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Palmer, 22, has 32 league goal involvements in just 33 appearances in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Friday Football Social, Reo-Coker said: "If you take Cole Palmer and all the goals he has scored for Chelsea out, would we really be having this conversation right now?

"Pochettino tried to say it isn't 'Cole Palmer FC', but really it truly has been. The amazing individual season he has had has probably helped Chelsea to cover up the cracks. When you look at Chelsea overall as a team, I see a lack of leadership and experience.

"Conor Gallagher is the only other one I would say who has really come and had a great season to show the identity of that club.

"To be a successful team, you need more than one. You need at least four or five players to let you know what it means to wear that shirt and represent the club."

