Associated Press

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett admits he worried at first when he saw Russell Wilson jetting off seemingly every weekend to one locale after another. There they are at the White House's annual Easter Egg hunt. Last weekend, Wilson gave the commencement speech at Dartmouth College and after the team's mandatory minicamp concludes this week, he'll root on the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena.