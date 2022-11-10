Palmer: Greg Dulcich emerging as key middle-of-field target for Russell Wilson
NFL Network's James Palmer: Tight end Greg Dulcich emerging as key middle-of-field target for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
NFL Network's James Palmer: Tight end Greg Dulcich emerging as key middle-of-field target for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Mack Hollins among NFL best free agent signings. And boy do the Raiders need him now.
Jaylen Warren says his practice schedule hasn't changed.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers.
Allen sporting something on his elbow at #Bills practice:
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
#Bills vs. #Vikings: 7 things to watch for during Week 10's game:
Ezekiel Elliott isn't saying if he'll be ready Sunday; how weather will be a factor at Lambeau, Zack Martin's favorite run play is working. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Seahawks are off to a great start. The Buccaneers? Not so much.
Here's what you need to know about Week 10's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – one which will be staged in Munich?
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Carson Wentz has ripped apart three franchises in three years. That's hard to do.