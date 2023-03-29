Palmer forecasts Falcons' future with Ridder at the QB1 reins
NFL Network's James Palmer forecasts Atlanta Falcons' future with quarterback Desmond Ridder at the QB1 reins.
The Patriots have 11 picks in this year's draft and plenty of needs to address. So, how will it all shake out? A new seven-round NFL Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid has New England making some rather interesting decisions.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick seemed to be on different wavelengths this week at the NFL owners meetings. Our Tom E. Curran shares his take on where things stand between the Patriots owner and head coach.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel would like to switch from the No. 19 jersey he's worn for his first four NFL seasons.
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
Had Baylor wanted to keep Kim Mulkey, she would never have left for LSU, which she has in the Final 4.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.
The Bears are one of four teams who qualify for HBO and NFL Films to come calling with 'Hard Knocks' cameras.
In his latest Eagles-only mock draft, Dave Zangaro finds some athletic freaks at multiple positions for the Birds.
Nolan Smith has the talent, desire, intelligence, and traits the Bears covet. As the Bears try to solve their draft puzzle, the answer might be staring them right in the face.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are used to making NBA history, but the milestone reached by the duo Tuesday night is truly incredible.
Ryan Poles mentioned a drop-off in free agency, motivating him to look towards the draft to improve the Bears' offensive line.
Simmons thinks Draymond and Lebron are destined for the Lone Star State