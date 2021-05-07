Palmer: What to expect from Broncos' QB competition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's James Palmer breaks down what to expect from the Denver Broncos' quarterback competition. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Billy Crystal Explains Why He Returned to Filmmaking for the First Time in 20 Years

    The iconic star explains to IndieWire why "Here Today" brought him back to directing, along with some of his favorite "SNL" memories and pandemic-era pastimes.

  • It's Time to Meet the Next Generation of Superheroes in Netflix's 'Jupiter's Legacy'

    As the world's greatest superhero, Sheldon has lead the Union of Justice since everyone got their powers in the 1930s. The matriarch of the Sampson clan, Grace is Sheldon's right-hand woman. As the son of the Utopian and Lady Liberty, Brandon's busy training to one day take over his father's job as the head of the Union.

  • Aidy Bryant on ‘wishful’ rewrites of her life on ‘Shrill’ and ‘overblown’ Elon Musk ‘SNL’ saga

    After three seasons Hulu's "Shrill" is going quiet. Star Aidy Bryant talks about the series' end, as well as the hoopla over Elon Musk hosting "SNL."

  • Eagles QB Jalen Hurts didn't cause Carson Wentz meltdown, Frank Reich believes

    Many view Carson Wentz's disastrous 2020 as influenced by the presence of Jalen Hurts - but not Wentz's new head coach. By Reuben Frank

  • Why 49ers' Trey Lance most interesting NFL rookie to Dan Graziano

    Dan Graziano is intrigued to see what Trey Lance's rookie season with the 49ers will look like.

  • Report: Lions make Frank Ragnow NFL's highest-paid center with record 4-year contract extension

    Ragnow's $13.5 million yearly salary makes him the top-earning center in the NFL.

  • NFLPA blasts league memo on Ja'Wuan James injury, salary as 'gutless,' 'scare tactic'

    The NFLPA stood its ground on voluntary workouts and suggested the Broncos pay Ja'Wuan James his $10 million salary.

  • Bye, Dad: Tennis star Sofia Kenin fires father as her coach

    Kenin, the Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up in 2020, wrote about the switch on Instagram on Friday. The post included a photo of Kenin and her dad, Alex, posing with the Australian Open trophy last year.

  • Conor McGregor rips Floyd Mayweather for brawling with Jake Paul: ‘It’s embarrassing’

    "Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."

  • Tom Brady has already reached out to Kyle Trask about throwing together this offseason

    Tom Brady wants to throw with Kyle Trask during the offseason.

  • NFL star Metcalf's 100-metre bid met with scepticism from veterans of the track

    (Reuters) - "Football players don't have any clue." That was the verdict of Olympian Mike Rodgers as National Football League wide receiver DK Metcalf prepares to compete in the 100-metre sprint at Sunday's USA Track and Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Seattle Seahawk, who posted a 4.33-second, 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine, is competing in hope of earning a spot at next month's U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

  • Is Albert Pujols' $240 million flop an outlier among mega-contracts? Here's how the others fared

    The Albert Pujols era wasn't what the Angels wanted.

  • Alex Dowsett's 2021 schedule: Bury himself at Giro d'Italia, win the Olympics, break the hour record

    In an ideal world, Alex Dowsett will fulfil a lifelong ambition this summer by representing his country at an Olympic Games. The 32-year-old will win a medal in the time trial in Tokyo, having first helped a Yates twin or a Tao Geoghegan Hart or a Geraint Thomas to victory in the road race. He will then return to Europe and reclaim the Hour Record, a discipline in which he says he has “unfinished business”. Of course, Dowsett has been around cycling long enough to know the ‘ideal world' rarely exists. Injuries, illness, loss of form – there are any number of potential obstacles to overcome. Dowsett’s planned crack at the Hour Record just before Christmas had to be aborted at the last minute after he contracted coronavirus (“Given the air pressure on the day I was due to do it, that was a real kick in the teeth,” he says). The truth is, just being selected for Team GB would be a serious accomplishment given there are only four spots available on the road and Dowsett’s is just one name on a shortlist that also includes the aforementioned Adam and Simon Yates, Geoghegan Hart, Hugh Carthy, Geraint Thomas, James Knox, Luke Rowe and Tom Pidcock. Chris Froome, his Israel Start-up Nation team-mate and a seven-time grand tour winner, is not even on coach Matt Brammeier’s shortlist, although Dowsett insists it is “not beyond” the double Olympic bronze medallist to find some form and make a late bid for glory. Either way, Dowsett is philosophical. The Essex rider begins the Giro d’Italia in Turin on Saturday confident that he has done absolutely everything in his power to be on the start line in Musashinonomori Park on July 24. “I've worked harder than I've ever worked,” Dowsett says from his hotel room in Turin, which he is sharing with Alessandro De Marchi. “I mean, I always feel like I've worked as hard as I’ve ever worked but I have just stepped it up again this year. My weight’s down, my power's up. I could not have done any more. So I think whatever happens, I'll be at peace with it.”

  • If Aaron Rodgers is hellbent on forcing his way out of Green Bay, Jordan Love can help him

    The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.

  • Wilson good to go after injury, eager to move on from dustup

    Tom Wilson reached out to Artemi Panarin in the aftermath of the most talked about incident in hockey this week, and now he's ready to move on from his latest controversy. In his first interview since a scrum against New York that left Panarin injured, led to a $5,000 fine and sparked a fight-filled rematch two nights later, the Washington Capitals forward said Friday he's good to go after an upper-body injury and glad the Rangers star is doing better. "I’m feeling good," said Wilson, who appeared to have cuts on his right hand from a fight with Brendan Smith on Wednesday night.

  • How do the 5 first-round quarterbacks fit with their new NFL offenses?

    We take a look at the different schemes Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will be asked to run as rookies.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide one step closer to the play-in tournament

    The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.

  • Simon Yates out to justify Giro d'Italia favourite tag and banish bad memories in process

    Britain’s Simon Yates says he is hoping to have a “clear run” at the Giro d’Italia this year as he seeks to banish the memories of the last few years and justify his status as race favourite. Yates, who showed good form to win the recent Tour of the Alps, has been tipped by everyone from Alberto Contador to Bradley Wiggins to claim the maglia rosa this year. The 28 year-old from Bury is also favourite with the bookmakers, ahead of Ineos Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Remco Evenepoel. But the BikeExchange rider - a Vuelta a Espana winner in 2018 - has seemed reluctant to talk up his chances, knowing only too well how quickly fortunes can change in what is generally regarded as the least predictable of the three grand tours. In 2018, Yates led for over two weeks only to collapse spectacularly three days from the finish, with Chris Froome going on to take the pink jersey. In 2019, Yates began the race by publicly stating that he considered himself “the number one favourite”. But he was never at his best, eventually finishing eighth. Last year, at the rescheduled ‘autumn’ Giro, Yates was forced to abandon in the second week after contracting Covid-19, one of a number of positives in his Australian team which eventually forced them to retire en masse. “I’m hoping for a clear run this year,” Yates said. “Two years ago I made some mistakes in training beforehand, and I did too much too early in 2018. A guy can come from nowhere and win [it] as I know from personal experience.” One needs only look at last year’s extraordinary race to realise the truth of that statement. The eventual winner, Londoner Tao Geoghegan Hart, only got the opportunity to ride for himself after Ineos’ original leader Geraint Thomas crashed out. And Yates was not the only race favourite to contract Covid, with Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma also falling victim. Geoghegan Hart took pink for the first time after the final stage. Little wonder pundits are reserving judgement this time around. “It's difficult to choose just one favourite because of so much uncertainty,” Contador told Eurosport. “For now the only rider who has shown 100 per cent that he is in good shape is Yates after a great ride in the Tour of the Alps.” Wiggins, also speaking to Eurosport, said Yates was his favourite, too, but added that other young British riders such as Hugh Carthy (EF Education–Nippo), who finished on the podium at last year’s Vuelta a Espana, and James Knox, a team-mate of Evenepoel’s at Deceuninck-QuickStep, were also well capable of success. “This really is a race for those guys now,” Wiggins insisted. “Hugh was third in the Vuelta last year, Tao’s winning of the Giro last year… it really snowballs and success breeds success.” Ireland’s Dan Martin, who has Britain’s Alex Dowsett in his Israel-Start-Up Nation team, is also among the GC contenders. The race begins on Saturday with a short 8.6-kilometre time trial prologue in Turin. Evenepoel, the 21 year-old Belgian, will be among the favourites despite not having raced since last August. This year’s route takes in some Giro classics including the Zoncolan and the Gavia, as well as some gravel roads on stage 11, before a final day time trial in Milan. “I’m happy with my condition, but the Giro is a very different race,” Yates said of his form. “I will have to be careful, calm and cautious.”

  • NBA playoff tracker: Bucks survive as Westbrook moves closer to history

    After a tough battle against Brooklyn the night prior, Milwaukee was able to hang on at home against Washington in a 135-134 win.

  • LEADING OFF: Pujols seeks new home, Arenado vs Rockies

    Albert Pujols wants to hook on with a new team and be an everyday player. The 41-year-old superstar was cut Thursday by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending a decade-long stint with his second major league club. Pujols, batting .198 this season, is determined to play first base regularly for another team after he clears waivers, Angels manager Joe Maddon said.