Palmer: Eagles were 'very impressed' with debuts of Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh
NFL Network's James Palmer says the Philadelphia Eagles were 'very impressed' with debuts of defensive tackle Linval Joseph, defensive end Ndamukong Suh.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackles Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh, combine for a sack on Colts QB Matt Ryan.
The Philadelphia Eagles had CFL star and former Iowa State offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones in for a workout ahead of Week 12
Here's a look at the NFC East standings after the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Colts, with every team in the division above .500
The 49ers came in 2nd to the Eagles in the Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes.
Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph describe their Eagles' debuts, and Jalen Hurts breaks down the win.
This was the most Jalen Hurts has run in six weeks, and the Eagles needed every one of his yards, every one of his first downs, every one of his big plays. By Reuben Frank
Check out how we rank all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.
