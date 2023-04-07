Palmer: Eagles sign QB Marcus Mariota to one-year, $5M deal

Mariota is expected to fill the backup quarterback role for Jalen Hurts.
Who will make it through the second round and into the weekend at Augusta National?
Forget about missing the cut at the Masters, Brooks Koepka is looking every bit of his peak self who dominated majors only a few years ago.
Draft-eligible players, most of whom will not be drafted or if they are selected will not make rosters, have more to consider than ever when it comes to opting into the draft.
Tiger Woods posted a 2-over 74 on Thursday to open the Masters.
Despite not playing in an NBA game this season, Mac McClung had a pretty strong year.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish the MLB week on a high note, zeroing in on the weekend matchup between the Rockies and Nationals.
Here are the details on who makes the weekend at the Masters.
Does the value lie with Adesanya, who closed as a -225 favorite in the last fight, or is the new champion being short-changed after finishing the former champ?
The White House visit was in question after First Lady Jill Biden suggested they should invite both LSU and Iowa to celebrate.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Sedona Prince will play one last college season after all.
The proposal is a reversal of the policy Biden ran on during the 2020 presidential election.
It's the second time in less than a month that NASCAR has penalized Hendrick cars, though an appeals panel overturned the previous points penalties.
Will Zalatoris was set to return this week after a stomach bug forced him out of the WGC-Match Play last month.
The NBA acknowledged in the decision that officials "could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation."
Sometimes, the simplest of stats are the best. Scott Pianowski highlights some key players making an early-season impact (or lack thereof).
Bettors are hoping for a repeat Masters champ.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his series examining NFL draft needs. Check out his running back analysis.
As the 2023 Masters begins, change is in the air.