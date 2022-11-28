Palmer: Eagles showed they have NFL's most 'versatile' offense in 'SNF' win vs. Packers
NFL Network's James Palmer says the Philadelphia Eagles showed they have NFL's most 'versatile' offense in 'SNF' win vs. the Green Bay Packers.
NFL Network's James Palmer says the Philadelphia Eagles showed they have NFL's most 'versatile' offense in 'SNF' win vs. the Green Bay Packers.
The Seattle Seahawks were clearly outplayed in Week 12 when they fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime Sunday at Lumen Field.
The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13 with a win over the Tennessee Titans and three other scenarios.
A full look at Eagles grades after their 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football. By Dave Zangaro
In a game that saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exit with an oblique injury, the real story of the game was the Eagles rushing for 363 yards.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel isn’t making any excuses for the game-ending penalty called on Tennessee in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati. When the Bengals kicked a timeout with just under two minutes to play, Tennessee’s Kevin Strong hit the Bengals’ long snapper, which is a personal foul. The automatic first down sealed the win for the [more]
OL Nick Gates, who returned from a potentially career-ending injury, has been named the New York Giants' recipient of Ed Block Courage Award
There's a reason why Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was so effective running the ball, and it's totally different from last season.
The best and worst players from the Packers' Week 12 loss to the Eagles, via Pro Football Focus grades.
Bryce Perkins wasn't perfect on Sunday, but he didn't do anything to lose the starting job if Matthew Stafford remains sidelined
The Rams have had plenty of problems this season, with the defending champions’ record now at 3-8. But even head coach Sean McVay could not avoid the injury bug that has hit Los Angeles hard in 2022. Early on in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, tight end Roger Carter was running from the sideline to [more]
Chase Claypool took on the biggest role of his short Bears tenure vs. the Jets, thanks to a connection with Trevor Siemian.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has confirmed.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.