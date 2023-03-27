Palmer: Don't count on Chris Jones giving Chiefs a hometown discount in contract-extension talks
NFL Network's James Palmer: Don't count on defensive end Chris Jones giving Kansas City Chiefs a hometown discount in contract-extension talks.
Even the best officials make mistakes and the umpires during the Giants-Oakland Athletics exhibition Sunday had a bizarre gaffe in the sixth inning.
The Bengals have added a veteran defensive back. Cincinnati has signed cornerback Sidney Jones to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday. Jones was last with the Raiders to end the 2022 season, appearing in seven games for the club with a pair of starts. He began the year with the Seahawks, who released [more]
When Robert Saleh sat down at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, it was clear that the team’s potential trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to be the hot topic.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Mike Martz doesn't think Trey Lance is the 49ers' answer under center -- yet.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
John Lynch and the 49ers will "listen to everything" if an attractive Trey Lance trade offer arose.
Sam Burns routed Cam Young in the finals of the Match Play, earning his fifth career PGA Tour title and $3.5 million.
“I think it just revealed a layer of her character, of what she deems most important, and that’s always the kids.”
Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields.
Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.
Here's a look at the field for the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, April 6-9.
Ricky Barnes, 42, came into the week ranked 1,506 in the world and placed seventh, earning a spot in next week's Valero Texas Open.
This isn't the ending fans wanted. But officials got it right with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
As the Colts search for a quarterback, a 26-year-old MVP might be available. A look at the pros, cons and likelihood of acquiring Lamar Jackson.
This isn't the Final Four anyone expected.
Bill Belichick didn't fully commit to either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe when asked about the Patriots' starting quarterback job at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday.
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues to be the focal point of trade talk. He now has permission to talk to other teams. Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Hopkins has received permission to shop his contract elsewhere. Hopkins has a non-guaranteed compensation package of $19.45 million in 2023. He turns 31 on June 6. Hopkins, who [more]
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Celtics star Jaylen Brown says he could stop wearing his protective mask if he wanted to, but he gave a good reason why he'll likely continue to wear it.