Palmer details positional flexibility Chiefs have entering '21
NFL Network's James Palmer details the positional flexibility Kansas City Chiefs have entering '21. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's James Palmer details the positional flexibility Kansas City Chiefs have entering '21. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
John Harbaugh gave injury updates on two key contributors
There plenty of hits and misses as the 2021 NFL preseason came to a conclusion
The Houston Texans showed a bit of their true colors in the 23-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason finale.
It’s understandable that players like Javier Baez don’t enjoy being jeered. But clapping back at his own fanbase is spectacularly unwise Javier Baez gives fans the thumbs down to fans after his home run on Sunday. Photograph: Corey Sipkin/AP One of the oldest debates in sports is whether or not fans should boo their own players. On Sunday, several New York Mets introduced an unexpected new element into that debate. During Sunday’s win over the Washington Nationals, Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor
The Colts placed three players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday and a report indicates that all three players could be back on the active roster in five days. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports and PFT has confirmed that quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly, and wide receiver Zach Pascal all landed on [more]
Meyer said he was "choked up" when he spoke to Minshew after the trade.
Monday, Aug. 30, brings a nine-game main slate with half of the action hosted on the West Coast, so there is also an excellent late set. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy baseball lineups. MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers and Top Stacks, […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Monday, August 30 appeared first on Awesemo.com.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, now a high-school coach in Nashville, is attempting damage control after a physical altercation with a player.
Is newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew an eventual replacement for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, or neither?
Whether it “put a little chip” on his shoulder or not, Patrick Cantlay wasn’t going to feed the fire after his BMW Championship victory.
Tracking the cuts made by the Green Bay Packers to get the roster to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline.
The Cowboys owner confirms which "bubble player" will make the team, silver linings from an 0-4 preseason, and Dez Bryant going to a rival? | From @ToddBrock24f7
It’s all coming down to whether someone blinks. The Dolphins are reportedly the frontrunner to land quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans. And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins “remain intrigued by the possibility” of trading for Watson. However, Jackson says the Dolphins aren’t willing to give the Texans what they [more]
"You know what? Get the (expletive) out!" DeChambeau yelled at a fan after the BMW Championship.
With the regular season and cut deadline both drawing near, NFL teams had one last chance to get a closer look at players and settle position battles.
Let's see how all three phases performed during the Falcons' preseason finale against the Browns.
The Patriots could be looking at a large chunk of time without Stephon Gilmore.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have some difficult decisions to make in the next 24 hours.
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
Gardner Minshew II had an interesting timeline with the Jags and will now join the Eagles via trade. Here are some thoughts on the Jags' decision to send him to Philly.