Palmer: How Mahomes looked in open portion of Chiefs practice
NFL Network's James Palmer details how Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked in open portion of Chiefs practice.
Two members of the Patriots made the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor says his team won’t be spending a lot of time thinking about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle injury this week. Asked today whether he’s watching videos that show Mahomes on the practice field this week, Taylor said the Bengals can’t be too concerned about it. “You follow the injury reports day [more]
The best looks from around the NFL divisional round of the playoffs, including Deebo Samuel's crystal cleats and Gucci suit.
For 2 Eagles assistants who take a lot of criticism, they sure are in high demand for head coaching jobs.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked closer to himself in the divisional round of the playoffs than he did in his Week 18 return from a sprained right shoulder, but he’s not all the way back from that injury. Hurts conceded that point during a Wednesday press conference before adding that still feeling the effects of [more]
LeBron James is in a league of his own. He's on his way to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Some interesting stats:
The Chicago White Sox will begin selling single-game tickets next week for the 2023 MLB season, the team recently announced.
In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes would probably do everything in the day’s practice. But, he added, “We’ll see.” It turns out Reid didn’t need the qualifier, as Mahomes was a full participant on Wednesday. That means Mahomes took all of his usual reps, despite suffering a high [more]
The Bengals are the bomb. The nation is coming to terms with it, and folks in Cincinnati are becoming more and more hooked on the local team. Via the Cincinnati Business Courier, Sunday’s playoff game between the Bengals and the Bills generated a greater audience in Greater Cincinnati than last February’s Super Bowl game, in [more]
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane says one of the reasons it’s tough to keep pace with the Bengals is that Cincinnati has its best players on inexpensive rookie contracts, while Buffalo does not. “They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract,” Beane said of Joe Burrow. “They had some lean years, [more]
The Cubs also included information on ticket packages that fans can purchase.
Here is a look at the results for every Super Bowl, with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers tied for most all-time wins.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Which position will the Patriots target in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft of the year, and his pick for New England might surprise you.