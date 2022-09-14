Palmer: DeAndre Carter has been 'a coach's dream' for Chargers after signing in offseason
NFL Network's James Palmer on Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter has been 'a coach's dream' for Chargers after signing in offseason.
NFL Network's James Palmer on Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter has been 'a coach's dream' for Chargers after signing in offseason.
Here are picks and analysis for every Week 2 NFL game as the regular season kicks off.
During his first week in office, Rahul Gupta quickly saw the challenge as he stood in a tunnel used by cartels to smuggle drugs into the U.S.
More than 21 million fans tuned in to watch the Rams take on the Bills in Week 1
Three days after the best rushing performance of his career, D'Andre Swift did not participate in Detroit Lions practice Wednesday.
Xander Bogaerts isn't having a career year, but his numbers in 2022 will ensure that some team will pay him handsomely this winter. As John Tomase writes, a "hometown discount" is a pipe dream.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Lauren Carpenter looks ahead to Week 2 and reviews five players you should avoid putting in your starting lineups based on performance and matchups. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
Jeff Hicks highlights five specific matchups to take advantage of in fantasy football, Week 2.
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.
Here are five things to know about the critical Monday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens run through a few players fantasy managers should add this week, including another running back in San Francisco, New Orleans' starting quarterback and a wideout in Washington.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 2 of the season inclduding the Chargers at Kansas City, Miami at Baltimore and Minnesota at Philadelphia
Ja'Marr Chase flipped Minkah Fitzpatrick a certain gesture.
Four of the cheapest tickets, four hot dogs, two soft drinks and two beers set you back almost $820 at Arrowhead Stadium. | Editorial
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]
“This might be the best worst fantasy week of all time,” one ESPN pundit said.
Jimbo Fisher talked tough throughout the offseason and called some other SEC coaches "clown acts." Now who wears the wig and the red nose? It's Jimbo.