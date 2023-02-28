Palmer: Davis Webb 'blew a veteran coaching staff away' in interview with Broncos
NFL Network's James Palmers shares more insight on the Denver Broncos coaching situation.
At his introductory news conference, Sean Payton didn’t waste any time publicly squashing Russell Wilson‘s special perks at the team facility. The quarterback no longer will have his own office, and his performance team won’t have special access. On Tuesday, the new Broncos coach further addressed the changes he has made that will affect Wilson. [more]
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime [more]
Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his plans for the 2023 season. That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday. Gutekunst said that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of Green Bay’s season and that the team [more]
The Falcons said they'll be adding to their quarterback room this offseason.
By waiting until the start of the league year to cut Golladay, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap.
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
Even though the Eagles' wounds from Glendale are still fresh, it is Mock Draft time - so let's dive into what should be a fascinating first round. By Reuben Frank
Is there enough talent near the top half of the draft to convince the Patriots to keep the No. 14 pick? In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, our Phil Perry has Bill Belichick trading down in the first round -- and still landing a talented pass-catcher for Mac Jones.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
A two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who went on to a pioneering broadcast career, the late Eagles star Irv Cross was diagnosed Tuesday with CTE. By Adam Hermann
The Patriots reportedly are considering adding Mac Jones' former college roommate, as they plan to host ex-Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden for a workout.
The Giants will be releasing wide receiver Kenny Golladay.
The Arizona Cardinals have a plan to help get Kyler Murray up to speed with the new offense, but it will leave him 'getting stressed out, mentally'.
Patriots coaches reportedly were instructed not to be too hard on Mac Jones during the quarterback's struggles "in an effort to protect him from being too critical of himself."
There’s no shortage of headlines around the Giants as the NFL Combine begins. Here’s the breakdown.