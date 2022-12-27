Palmer: Condoleezza Rice will be part of Broncos' search for their new head coach
Denver Broncos ownership group member Condoleezza Rice will be part of the team's search for their new head coach.
To hear McVay tell it, Wagner's steady presence has been one of the brightest spots in the #Rams' dismal 2022 campaign
A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion have both called out Mac Jones.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
If the Lakers don't turn things around while Anthony Davis is sidelined, will they still look to make a significant trade?
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
Here are the early updated AFC and NFC clinching scenarios around the NFL for Week 17
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and a big reason why he lasted just 15 games in Denver was the play of quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has had an awful season after the Broncos acquired him in a trade with the Seahawks this offseason and he got a new contract as part [more]
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The decision of the Broncos to fire coach Nathaniel Hackett and to keep, at least for now, G.M. George Paton suggests that the Broncos indeed will try to rectify the Russell Wilson debacle. They really have no choice. The contract that Paton gave to Wilson in late August makes the cap consequences for cutting him [more]